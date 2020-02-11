Jackie McNamara: Celtic chief Neil Lennon & # 39; prays & # 39; for the recovery of his former teammate | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML4e5549b5d476f2ee52490ebde1f107c611% %MINIFYHTML4e5549b5d476f2ee52490ebde1f107c612%

Jackie McNamara was taken to the hospital on Sunday night

%MINIFYHTML4e5549b5d476f2ee52490ebde1f107c615% %MINIFYHTML4e5549b5d476f2ee52490ebde1f107c616%

Celtic chief Neil Lennon says he is "waiting and praying,quot; for the recovery of former Hoops teammate Jackie McNamara.

McNamara, 46, was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary on Sunday night.

Lennon, who played alongside McNamara in the early 2000s, said: "I am lost by words, I don't know what to say.

"I talked to him on Tuesday, so I'm devastated by the news and I hope he gets ahead."

"People have kept me up to date on things. He is a strong guy, a great guy and a boy suitable for someone his age."

"He has been fit all his life, so I wait and pray for him to come well."

A post on McNamara's personal Twitter account on Monday said: "This is Jackie's daughter. Thank you all for your kind words and support.

"My father is receiving the best possible care, since everyone can understand that this is difficult for us as a family and request privacy at this time."

Celtic wrote on Twitter: "Everyone's thoughts and prayers at #CelticFC are with Jackie and her family."

A statement on the Scottish National Team's Twitter account said: "Everyone's thoughts on the Scottish FA are with former Scottish player Jackie McNamara and his family."