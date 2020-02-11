It was like a litmus test for me "- Kartik Aaryan about working on Love Aaj Kal

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most beloved actors in B-town. He has given consecutive hit movies like Pyar Ka punchnama, Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety and Pati Patni Woh. The actor is currently busy promoting his next one, Love Aaj Kal. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the romantic drama has Kartik playing two characters, Veer and Raghu, in different time zones.

Speaking about his experience of working on the film, Kartik said in a recent interview: "It was a life-changing experience, working with Imtiaz, sir. It's not a comedy movie, it's an intense romantic movie. It's a story of unconditional love. it was like a litmus test for me. "

Speaking of his preparation for his role in the film, he said: "I have worked very hard for this. This is the first time I leave my comfort zone. I think this movie is very challenging for me, but Mr. Imtiaz made it easy. for me to represent the characters. I had to work on my two characters. I had to work on body language since Veer's character is a bit strange. In this process I learned a lot. " Love Aaj Kal will be released in theaters this Valentine's Day. The film stars Sara Ali Khan and Aarushi Sharma as the female protagonists.