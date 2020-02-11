It is & # 39; extremely difficult for everyone & # 39;

Instagram

According to reports, the deceased basketball legend and his 13-year-old daughter were buried with a private funeral in Los Angeles, two weeks after the tragic helicopter accident.

Up News Info –

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were buried in a private ceremony, two weeks after the tragic accident of the helicopter that took their lives and that of seven others. According to the report, the deceased basketball legend and his 13-year-old daughter were buried last Friday, February 7 at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona del Mar, California.

"Vanessa and the family wanted a private service to mourn their loss," a source tells ET why they kept the ceremony private. "The ceremony was extremely difficult for everyone, since it is still difficult for them to understand that they lost two beautiful souls."

%MINIFYHTML977b6a0537fa76c46c4aa8cacba127c211% %MINIFYHTML977b6a0537fa76c46c4aa8cacba127c212%

Details of the private funeral are not available, but it is believed to be religious since Kobe and his wife Vanessa Bryant were practicing Catholics. It is also unknown who attended the private funeral. A recently revealed death certificate indicated that the final resting place of the former NBA superstar will be close to that of his daughter Gianna.

In addition to the private funeral, the family has announced a public memorial service for Kobe on February 24. The event, which will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, will also honor Gianna and the other seven people killed in a helicopter crash on January 26.

In late January, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti confirmed that a memorial was being planned in honor of the basketball icon. "There will be absolutely a memorial to mark the contributions of this incredible man and not only him, but to commemorate the loss of his daughter and all the other families that were there," he told the Los Angeles Times.

"We don't have that date over, but we've been talking with the Lakers every day, and most importantly, with [Bryant's widow, Vanessa] too," he continued. "I think a message I would say is that it is not just a man who was a basketball player, it is a father, it is a leader, it is a filmmaker, it is an artist, it is someone that was much more than just how I was on the court. "