Israel launches serial production of new wheeled combat vehicles – Defense Blog

Israel has launched serial production of new armored vehicles with Eitan wheels, the country's Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Sunday.

"The Directorate of Armored Vehicles at IMoD will begin serial production of,quot; Eitan ", the first APC with wheels," says the message from the Ministry of Defense.

He also added that the new Eitan will be operational in late 2021 and will be equipped with the advanced and active defense system "Iron Fist,quot; and an unmanned turret.

Brig. General Guy Paglin, head of the Ministry's Armored Vehicles Directorate, said, as quoted by The Times of Israel on Sunday, that Eitan "will be the best protected APC in the world, equipped with advanced combat capabilities."

The new Eitan is the first wheeled APC used by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and includes advanced defense systems such as the Trophy active protection system and high-tech armor designed to protect against anti-tank missiles.

The Eitan will weigh between 30 and 35 tons, will have a 750 hp engine and can reach speeds of up to 90 km / h on paved roads, the Defense Ministry said. The APC variant can transport 12 people, including the commander, the driver and the gunner.