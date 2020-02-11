Israel cannot escape all international law all the time | Law

The plan of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict flagrantly violates international law. But it also confirms Israel's recognition that it cannot escape all international law all the time.

In particular, it demonstrates that the potential scope of the International Criminal Court (ICC) represents a threat to Israel in a way that the UN's unapplied resolutions do not.

A history of violations of international law.

Since the creation of the Israeli state in 1948, UN resolutions that criticize Israel have made numerous calls that range from the right of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes to condemn Israeli attacks on Palestinian civilians.

Trump's so-called "agreement of the century,quot; attempts to reverse such resolutions by legitimizing a series of illegal acts, including the Israeli annexation of illegally occupied Palestinian lands and the continued establishment of Jewish settlements in Palestinian territory.

It is stipulated that Jerusalem is the "undivided,quot; capital of Israel, while Palestine would have limited control over the scattered neighborhoods in East Jerusalem. These neighborhoods are east and north of the "security barrier," also known as the "separation wall,quot; built by Israel that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) considered illegal more than 15 years ago.

There are dozens of UN resolutions that rebuke Israel and demand that it reverse its violations against the Palestinians. However, Israel continues to flagrantly violate them and other international legal decisions without penalty.

What, then, is the use of international law when the Palestinians continue to fail?

International law as resistance

The absence of any real consequences for the illegal actions of Israel is not unlimited. Abominable as it is, Trump's plan makes it tacitly clear that Israel recognizes the power of international law, especially when used as a tool of resistance.

The agreement calls on Palestine to withdraw each and every international criminal case not only against Israelis, but also against Americans.

The fear of the American and Israeli editors of the plan is partly due to what Palestine has achieved with the help of international law, despite its continued subjugation and oppression by the Israeli state, supported by the United States.

More than 130 states recognized Palestine as a non-member observer state in the United Nations in November 2012. Palestine adhered to the Rome Statute of the ICC, after which it requested that the Court investigate crimes committed in its territory.

In December 2019, after lengthy deliberations on the jurisdiction of the ICC over the situation in Palestine (some of which are ongoing), the ICC prosecutor finally decided that there are reasonable grounds to investigate crimes committed in Palestinian territory.

If the current case before the ICC reaches a stage in which Israeli officials are charged and arrest warrants are issued against them, this would restrict the mobility of those officials when trying to avoid countries where they can be arrested and transferred to La Be there to be judged. They would also be named and ashamed.

Of course, the chances of that happening are slim. The ICC does not have its own police force to arrest people and instead depends on state cooperation to do so.

International law cannot and does not operate in a vacuum: political will and political mobilization are both key drivers and obstacles to the "promise,quot; of international law: justice.

Even if no Israeli official is accused or arrested, an important lesson can be drawn from the ICC case. An international legal process is under way and, although it may not lead to any conclusive results, Trump's agreement notes that powerful governments, namely, the US. UU. And Israel, they see international criminal law with fear, despite their attempts to dismiss it.

The double-edged sword of international law

International law represses and releases.

It does not enforce UN resolutions, particularly in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

As a result, it fails the Palestinian victims, as it cannot provide protection or guarantee justice for them. This repeated failure of execution undermines the essence of the Charter of the United Nations.

But international law is also emancipatory. He played an important role in decolonization after the national liberation movements of the fifties and sixties. This, together with state practice, led to the recognition of Palestine as a de facto state by the majority of the world on that historic day of November 2012.

In the face of powerful actors who openly violate international law and attempt to establish a new reality on the ground by establishing illegal Jewish settlements on stolen lands, international law still constitutes an important platform for Palestinian resistance.

Evidence of this can be found in Trump's plan, as it exposes the long-standing Israeli and American paranoia that institutions such as the ICC will bring them closer to responsibility for their repeated breach of international law.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.