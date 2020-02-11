Iranians celebrate the anniversary of the revolution amid high tension with the United States | Iran news

Tens of thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets of Tehran and other cities to commemorate the 41st anniversary of the Islamic revolution, in a context of growing tensions with the United States.

Waving flags of Iran and holding portraits of the founder of the Islamic Republic, the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, gathered on Tuesday in Azadi Square in Tehran despite the low temperatures.

"Death to America,quot; ​​and "We will resist until the end," read some of the banners that people carry in the crowd.

Speaking at the demonstration, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said the United States considers it “unbearable” that the Islamic revolution remains in place 41 years after the US ally, the sha.

"It is unbearable that the United States accepts the victory of a great nation and that a superpower has been expelled from this land," Rouhani said.

"It is natural that they have dreamed, for 41 years, to return to this land, because they know that we are one of the most powerful countries,quot; in the Middle East, he added.

The celebrations mark the day Shiite leader Khomeini returned from exile and overthrew the last sha government.

The state has called for strong participation as a show of solidarity after a year in which Iran has been shaken by protests and military tensions with the United States.

"Securing our country and our region depends on our unity, and participation in this rally is a symbol of this unity," said Hadi Khamenei, brother of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on state television.

Iran's economy has been mistreated since the president of the United States, Donald Trump, in 2018 abandoned an international nuclear agreement and again imposed sanctions and a declared "maximum pressure,quot; campaign.

When Iran raised gas prices in November, protests broke out across the country and turned violent before security forces stifled them in the middle of an almost total Internet outage.

Tensions with Washington increased in early January when a US drone attack killed the powerful Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

Iran retaliated by attacking US forces, but then accidentally shot down a Ukrainian plane, killing all 176 people on board, in a tragedy that caused anger in the country and abroad.

This year's anniversary is also ahead of crucial parliamentary elections in Iran.

The alliance of moderates and reformers that drove Rouhani to power in 2013 is struggling to avoid losing his majority in the February 21 elections.

The Rouhani government has been under intense pressure from conservatives to accept the 2015 nuclear agreement that has collapsed since Trump's decision to withdraw and impose paralyzing sanctions again.