Internet wants Brad Pitt and Regina King to have an appointment

Brad Pitt won his first acting Oscar last night that was presented by a queen, Regina King.

When Regina handed him the prize, and soon after, there was an undeniable chemistry between the two. Either that, or people just got too excited to witness the moment.

People are here for all the photos that were taken of them, and now they want them to come out or to star in a romantic movie together.

I'm not going to lie, they look pretty good and we're going to call them #BradGina 👀! Let us know what you think!

Regina King only had 45 seconds with Brad Pitt that I will never have🤣 #Oscars # Oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/tPctG3qXTe – TopOfBlackness  (@TopOfBlackness) February 10, 2020

Brad Pitt: "Every time I stand with a woman, people assume we are dating,quot; Me: That's so horrible and inappropriate, let the man live. Brad Pitt: * Hugs Regina King * I: pic.twitter.com/dSMKM3RrFL – Bounty Hunter Hive (@LeahCsMovies) February 10, 2020

Someone immediately makes a romantic comedy starring Regina King and Brad Pitt. QUICK PUBLICATION! pic.twitter.com/tBlPOaveCH – N’Jeri Eaton (@njerieaton) February 10, 2020

Me: wondering where Brad Pitt b4's bouf was, he put it on 👑Queen👑 Regina King.🤔 pic.twitter.com/h72j1FOrhm – 👄MamiSpeaks👄 (@mamispeaks) February 10, 2020