Internet wants Brad Pitt and Regina King to have an appointment

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9
<pre><pre>Internet wants Brad Pitt and Regina King to have an appointment

Brad Pitt won his first acting Oscar last night that was presented by a queen, Regina King.

When Regina handed him the prize, and soon after, there was an undeniable chemistry between the two. Either that, or people just got too excited to witness the moment.

%MINIFYHTMLe5f62327ec91ee1457fb8b4d0e5d4d5911%%MINIFYHTMLe5f62327ec91ee1457fb8b4d0e5d4d5912%

People are here for all the photos that were taken of them, and now they want them to come out or to star in a romantic movie together.

I'm not going to lie, they look pretty good T tovavaaa and we're going to call them #BradGina 👀! Let us know what you think!

Brad Pitt Regina King
fake images
Regina King Brad Pitt Oscars
fake images
Regina King Brad Pitt Oscars
fake images
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Regina King (L) with Brad Pitt, winner of the Actor Award in a supporting role for "Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood," poses in the press room during the 92nd Annual Awards from the Academy in Hollywood and Highland on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images) Brad Pitt, Actor Award winner in a supporting role for "Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood," poses in the press room during

%MINIFYHTMLe5f62327ec91ee1457fb8b4d0e5d4d5913%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here