Inside Scott Disick and Sofia Richie, intermittent relationship

Sofia Richie Y Scott DisickThey may not publish their romance on social networks, but you can be sure that they are still close together.

That said, they are like any other couple in the world and have a good amount of struggles. According to a source close to Sofia, reality stars "argue sometimes,quot;, but for the moment, "things are fine with them."

"They make empty threats that it's over and then get back together. They feel comfortable together, so it's easy to say things you don't want to say," explains the source. "They have drama but they always end well."

The source contributes greatly to the conflict to the fact that they "spend a lot of time together,quot; and can sometimes "pressure each other." But, when things get to that point, the source says: "Sofia will take her things and leave for a day or two."

At the end of the day, 21 and 36 year olds still "love each other,quot;. "They know they would rather be together than separate," shares the source.