Inside Scott Disick and Sofia Richie, intermittent relationship

Denise Truscello / Getty Images for Wynn Nightlife
Sofia Richie Y Scott DisickThey may not publish their romance on social networks, but you can be sure that they are still close together.
That said, they are like any other couple in the world and have a good amount of struggles. According to a source close to Sofia, reality stars "argue sometimes,quot;, but for the moment, "things are fine with them."
"They make empty threats that it's over and then get back together. They feel comfortable together, so it's easy to say things you don't want to say," explains the source. "They have drama but they always end well."
The source contributes greatly to the conflict to the fact that they "spend a lot of time together,quot; and can sometimes "pressure each other." But, when things get to that point, the source says: "Sofia will take her things and leave for a day or two."
At the end of the day, 21 and 36 year olds still "love each other,quot;. "They know they would rather be together than separate," shares the source.
In fact, it has been more than two years since the reality star and the model provoked rumors of romance. During the holidays, a source told E! News that "everything is fine,quot; in their relationship and that Sofia is still "in love,quot; with the father of three.
Sofia's strong emotions for Scott seem to satisfy her loved ones, including Lionel richie, who seemed to be the only person who did not totally agree with their relationship at the beginning. "He is a really honest and sincere guy, and he feels that his father-daughter relationship with Sofia is more important than anything, so he is trying to be there for Sofia and support her despite his reservations about their relationship." Source said in December.
Even the Kardashians approve their relationship, as seen in the various episodes in which Sofia has appeared, including one in which Scott, Sofia and Kourtney Kardashian We went on a family vacation together. He has also constantly attended family events such as the annual Christmas party and participates in some of Kylie JennerYoutube videos.
