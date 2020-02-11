Inside Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky & # 39; s Late Night Out Together

Alexa, play "Love On The Brain,quot; by Rihanna.

The 31-year-old singer recently resigned with her old flame and entrepreneur Hassan Jameel and since he is back in the market, it seems that he is making the most of it.

Shortly after separating from her boyfriend for about three years, fans began to speculate that she was getting back into the dating group after she and A $ AP Rocky They were photographed laughing together behind the scenes at the Yams Day Benefit Concert 2020 in New York City.

One and! The news source shared that the singer of "Disturbia,quot; "wants to be single and is not going to get into something." But last night, early in the morning, RiRi and A $ AP Rocky showed up late at night at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, according to a source.

"Rihanna first arrived around 1 a.m. with a bodyguard. A $ AP entered around 2 a.m. through the same door followed by two friends," a witness told E! News. "He tried to say incognito with a hood on his head as he crouched inside. They both were inside after hours for a while."

While the two arrived and left the Italian place separately, they apparently enjoyed a fun night together.