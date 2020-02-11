Inside Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky & # 39; s Late Night Out Together

iamKevinWong / PhotoGroup / MEGA
Alexa, play "Love On The Brain,quot; by Rihanna.
The 31-year-old singer recently resigned with her old flame and entrepreneur Hassan Jameel and since he is back in the market, it seems that he is making the most of it.
Shortly after separating from her boyfriend for about three years, fans began to speculate that she was getting back into the dating group after she and A $ AP Rocky They were photographed laughing together behind the scenes at the Yams Day Benefit Concert 2020 in New York City.
One and! The news source shared that the singer of "Disturbia,quot; "wants to be single and is not going to get into something." But last night, early in the morning, RiRi and A $ AP Rocky showed up late at night at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, according to a source.
"Rihanna first arrived around 1 a.m. with a bodyguard. A $ AP entered around 2 a.m. through the same door followed by two friends," a witness told E! News. "He tried to say incognito with a hood on his head as he crouched inside. They both were inside after hours for a while."
While the two arrived and left the Italian place separately, they apparently enjoyed a fun night together.
For her party night with her rumored flame, the singer wore a totally golden ensemble that seemed cozy but elegant. She complemented the look with golden strappy heels, a snakeskin bag and she wore a bright and bold red lip.
As for A $ AP, the rapper "Wild For The Night,quot; was dressed in sportswear and wore his black sweatshirt over his head in an effort to go unnoticed.
Another source said: "She is watching A $ AP Rocky and they continue to hang out. But she considers herself single. Whatever is happening is casual to her. She is letting go and having a good time."
Rihanna and former boyfriend Jameel appeared in the headlines for the first time after a photo of the two of them became comfortable in Spain began circulating on social networks in 2017.
Since then, the singer "Infidel,quot; has kept her romance with Jameel in private. More recently, she started talking more about their relationship when she was sincere about marriage, children and falling in love in June 2019.
In a conversation with Ocean & # 39; s 8 co-star Sarah Paulson in Interview In the magazine, Rihanna shared more details about her personal life and how she prioritized her relationship in the middle of her busy work schedule. "I entered a new relationship, and I care. It was like, & # 39; I need to make time for this & # 39;. Like nurturing my business, I need to nurture this too," he said. "I will close things for two days, three days at a time. In my calendar we now have the infamous & # 39; P & # 39 ;, which means personal days. This is something new."
