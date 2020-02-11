In pictures: rare snowfall carpets Iraq

%MINIFYHTML9b262161ed4b90c6499dfb9f9530ab7c11% %MINIFYHTML9b262161ed4b90c6499dfb9f9530ab7c12%

Baghdad residents rushed to have snowball fights or take pictures on Tuesday when the Iraqi capital woke up carpeted in white only by its second snowfall in a century.

The last snowfall recorded in the city was in 2008, but it was a fast and mostly muddy affair, and before that, a century had passed since Baghdad saw flakes.

Young and old Iraqis said it was the first time they saw snow fall in Baghdad.

"The snowfall can continue until Wednesday given the very cold weather," said Amer al-Jaberi, media chief of the Iraqi Meteorological Center. "This wave of cold came from Europe," he told AFP news agency.

The people of Baghdad are more accustomed to heat than cold.

The highest temperature recorded in the capital was 51 degrees Celsius (124 degrees Fahrenheit), a record that has been approached several times in recent years.

To the south of the capital, snow also covered the sacred Shiite city of Karbala, which attracts pilgrims from around the world to its famous shrines, the mausoleums with golden domes of Abbas and Imam Hussein.

Snowfall is more common in northern Iraq, where snow covered the city of Mosul, battered by war, but in the center and south, there is rarely enough rainfall.

Iraq has been hit by a succession of extreme weather events in recent years.

In 2018, chronic water shortages caused a health crisis in the center and south, but the following year, heavy rains caused fatal flooding and significant damage to homes and crops.

The scorching temperatures hit the north causing forest fires and scorching crops.

Experts say Iraq lacks the funds or infrastructure to deal with climate change and desertification of land that was once productive.