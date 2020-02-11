In images: 30 years since Nelson Mandela became a free man

On Sunday afternoon, February 11, 1990, Nelson Mandela left Victor Verster Prison, now known as the Drakenstein Correctional Center, flanked by his wife Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, with his right hand raised and his fist clenched.

Excited supporters were held by the police while trying to catch a glimpse of their newly released leader who had spent 27 years in prison for fighting the country's discriminatory apartheid system of racial segregation.

Having guided the country through a dramatic transition that marked the end of apartheid, Mandela in 1994 became the first black president of South Africa.

The inspiring and revered leader worldwide resigned after serving a term as head of state and officially retired from public life in 2004. He died at age 95 on December 5, 2013.