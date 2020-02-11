In a temple, the revenge of the Thai gunman gave way to a random murderous uproar

KORAT, Thailand – It was an important Buddhist holiday, so the back door of the forest temple was open. And it was the perfect place for an ambush.

A Thai soldier who had already killed three people drove a stolen military Humvee to the temple grounds and parked inside the door, partially hidden by trees. Two monks raking the leaves saw him, assumed he was there for some military purpose and continued raking.

%MINIFYHTML11e4c9189680f9514bd227c885bea57211% %MINIFYHTML11e4c9189680f9514bd227c885bea57212%

The soldier's deadly uproar on Saturday began as a revenge against specific people who thought they had hurt him. But in the temple, Wat Pa Sattharuam, it became something much bigger and more sinister. It was here that he started shooting random strangers, including children.

In total, sergeant. Major Jakrapanth Thomma killed 29 people and wounded 58, most of them in a mall he went to after the temple, leaving Thailand in shock and mourning. Unable to shake the images in their minds, the survivors ask what might have motivated him and wonder why they were victims or why they were saved.