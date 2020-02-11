In a temple, the revenge of the Thai gunman gave way to a random murderous uproar

KORAT, Thailand – It was an important Buddhist holiday, so the back door of the forest temple was open. And it was the perfect place for an ambush.
A Thai soldier who had already killed three people drove a stolen military Humvee to the temple grounds and parked inside the door, partially hidden by trees. Two monks raking the leaves saw him, assumed he was there for some military purpose and continued raking.
The soldier's deadly uproar on Saturday began as a revenge against specific people who thought they had hurt him. But in the temple, Wat Pa Sattharuam, it became something much bigger and more sinister. It was here that he started shooting random strangers, including children.
In total, sergeant. Major Jakrapanth Thomma killed 29 people and wounded 58, most of them in a mall he went to after the temple, leaving Thailand in shock and mourning. Unable to shake the images in their minds, the survivors ask what might have motivated him and wonder why they were victims or why they were saved.
"While carrying his weapon, he looked at me," said one of the two monks, Phra Pom Surasokkako, who witnessed much of the bloodshed. "If I wanted to, it could have shot me and prevented me from calling the police."
On Tuesday, the head of Thailand's army, General Apirat Kongsompong, apologized for the mass shooting, describing it as "sathuen khwan," an event that shocks the spirit.
"I, as head of the army, would like to apologize and tell you how much I am very sorry for this incident that was caused by an army staff member," he said at a press conference, sometimes wiping away tears.
He acknowledged that, as reported, Sergeant Major was initially motivated by a financial dispute with the family of its superior officer. But, he said, "the moment the author pulled the trigger and killed him, at that time he is a criminal and is no longer a soldier."
The army chief said there would be an investigation into a business operated by the superior officer, a colonel and his family, organizing home purchases and home loans for soldiers, and whether other senior officers were involved. The gunman had told his friends that the colonel's family had refused to pay the money owed to him for that deal.
At a meeting on Saturday, Sergeant Major shot and killed the colonel and his mother-in-law, and injured a real estate agent. He then stole the Humvee and went to an armory, killed a soldier who guarded him and stole weapons and ammunition.
So far, there has been no indication as to why Sergeant Major Jakrapanth led to the temple, a wooded monastery established to give the monks peace and solitude away from the problems of modern life, and directed his lethal anger towards the people there. .
While the two raking monks watched from a distance, the sergeant major began loading ammunition into the weapons. He took his time and watched his surroundings closely.
"He did not panic," said one of the monks, Phra Manasawin Teeranguro.
Phra Pom filmed a video of the gunman about 50 meters away. The sergeant major fired 10 rounds in the other direction and the monk shot off, capturing his own shadow on video.
The gunman was still shooting at targets outside the temple door, spraying cars, buildings and people with bullets.
Within the temple grounds, the first to die was a pharmacist who drove in a bronze sedan and headed for the exit. The sergeant shot him as he passed and his car crashed into a tree. Her son, who was traveling with her, was injured.
The next victim was a 13-year-old boy on a motorcycle who was also driving to the door. The gunman waited until the boy was almost at his side and then shot him several times, Phra Pom said. While the boy lay on the floor, he was shot in the head.
By then, Phra Pom, 33, had called the police and, Phra Manasawin, 24, had run to the front door to try to prevent other cars from entering the grounds. But the vehicles kept coming.
A police car arrived with the siren blasting and drove to the back door. The gunman was on the prowl and killed both occupants, a police officer and a police volunteer, before they could get out of the car.
An SUV approached and Phra Pom shouted as loudly as he could for the vehicle to stop, but it passed by him.
The sergeant major was standing in the middle of the road. The SUV stopped and shot through the windshield. He shot a tire and then opened the doors, shooting the driver and his four passengers in turn at close range. Only one survived.
Outside the back door, Thirawat Watchareesawin, 14, was traveling in a car with a friend to the temple entrance when he saw a sedan, a motorcycle and a police car stopped at the side of the road.
Then he saw the gunman aiming at them with his gun.
"I saw him looking at my driver pointing his gun at his head," he said. "I yelled right away‘ He's going to shoot you! "
His friend quickly backed up and ordered him to duck when the bullets pierced the vehicle, injuring both of them. The 14-year-old suffered gunshot wounds in both legs and the driver was shot twice in the arm.
For days, Thirawat could not forget the image of a girl she saw lying near the door with a bullet hole in her head.
"For the first two days, he refused to close his eyes," said his aunt, Kanyarat Wutchareesavin. “He said that every time he tried to close his eyes, the image of the girl with the bullet hole continued to appear. It was very vivid. "
When the sirens sounded and the police began to approach, the sergeant packed his weapons and left through the main door of the temple, an easy escape route to a main road.
He drove to the Terminal 21 shopping center, which was crowded during the holidays, and continued his shooting, killing 16 people there before the police finally killed him the next morning.
In recent days, the two monks have wondered why the gunman, who had many opportunities to shoot them, left them alone. Maybe it was because they are monks: it was already a karma bad enough to kill people in a temple and, what is worse, in an important Buddhist holiday, Makha Bucha's day.
"Maybe he wanted to die here," said Phra Pom.
The two monks have derived a different meaning from what they witnessed.
Phra Pom, who saw more murders, said he wakes up frequently at night. When you look out the window of your accommodation, you can see where the murders took place.
"I can barely sleep," he said. "I look at the site and meditate and pray for love and kindness for their spirits."
Phra Manasawin takes a more fatalistic approach.
“Death is normal. It is part of life, "he said." But if we keep thinking about this, it will inflict dislike on our hearts and we will also be the ones who suffer. "