Immigration officials go to court to get Denver records

Immigration officials in the United States are asking a federal judge to force Denver to provide information on four men accused of crimes that are subject to deportation after the city refused to comply with its order to do so.

In a continuous escalation of the conflict between federal officials and the so-called sanctuary cities, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service filed a complaint on Thursday in the federal court of Denver asking a judge to enforce the administrative citations he issued to the Denver Sheriff's Department last month for information such as addresses, identification and arrest reports of the three Mexicans and a Honduran.

Accusing ICE of seeking information for "political reasons," Denver said it would not comply unless a judge determined that the orders were appropriate.

Denver officials declined to comment on the latest ICE movement on Monday. The United States Attorney's Office for Colorado, which represents ICE in court, also declined to comment.

According to ICE, the four men have been deported several times. One of the men in Mexico was arrested in Denver for sexual assault, another for vehicular manslaughter and a third for child abuse and strangulation assault. The Honduran was arrested on charges of domestic violence.

Three of the men were released from jail, and one was still detained. Denver jail officials notified ICE before all three were released. But there was not enough time for ICE agents to get to jail before they were released, according to ICE's legal presentation.

In a letter last week explaining the city's refusal to comply with the subpoenas, Chad Sublet, the Denver Department of Security attorney, said ICE already had access to the state and federal database that the city provides information. He noted that ICE had already accessed biometric data, such as fingerprints on the men that the Denver jail had shared when the four men were registered.

However, in its judicial presentation, ICE said that the database often does not have updated address information and only very basic information about criminal charges.