Immigration officials go to court to get Denver records

Matilda Coleman
Immigration officials in the United States are asking a federal judge to force Denver to provide information on four men accused of crimes that are subject to deportation after the city refused to comply with its order to do so.

In a continuous escalation of the conflict between federal officials and the so-called sanctuary cities, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service filed a complaint on Thursday in the federal court of Denver asking a judge to enforce the administrative citations he issued to the Denver Sheriff's Department last month for information such as addresses, identification and arrest reports of the three Mexicans and a Honduran.

Accusing ICE of seeking information for "political reasons," Denver said it would not comply unless a judge determined that the orders were appropriate.

Denver officials declined to comment on the latest ICE movement on Monday. The United States Attorney's Office for Colorado, which represents ICE in court, also declined to comment.

