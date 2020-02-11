I guess it's time we accepted that Mookie Betts is gone

%MINIFYHTMLa632e85e8813dd050cbea193880acf0611% %MINIFYHTMLa632e85e8813dd050cbea193880acf0612%

Now that we have overcome the fleeting hope that the deal will collapse and the Red Sox will be gone and have exchanged the wonderful Mookie Betts to the Dodgers (actually this time), I guess we should get to the acceptance part of the program.

%MINIFYHTMLa632e85e8813dd050cbea193880acf0613% %MINIFYHTMLa632e85e8813dd050cbea193880acf0614%

I am not suggesting that there is something similar to pain in the heartless and financially motivated decision of the Red Sox. Can we call it a mandate now that it is done? – to exchange the most complete and almost perfect player they have developed in generations when they enter their 27-year season.

%MINIFYHTMLa632e85e8813dd050cbea193880acf0615% %MINIFYHTMLa632e85e8813dd050cbea193880acf0616%

To suggest that there is something to mourn in baseball would be to reveal an unfortunate lack of perspective; baseball at its best is a satisfying shared experience, a sunny fun of the frequent heaviness of life. Its effects should be only positive. By the way, I learned this lesson on October 27, 2004.

But the seven stages of pain. . . Well, they may feel familiar, that much smaller way, when it comes to your sports teams disappointing you. Certainly, there was a denial at the beginning, when rumors leaked months ago that the Red Sox could treat Betts to get below the luxury tax threshold. I have written at least half a dozen columns on the state of Betts in recent months, and all of them were criticized for denial, anger and negotiation.

But now it's done. Mookie Betts is a Dodger. The promising Alex Verdugo is presented as his replacement in the right garden. And the prospects Jeter Downs (a shortstop) and Connor Wong (catcher / player) arrive to reinforce the system of fine Red Sox farms.

I already passed many words before the work was done on what Betts has meant for the Red Sox and why changing it is such an unfortunate turn. I will save you the full reiteration and just say this:

I think it was belittled by many Red Sox fans. I think he was totally justified by asking for $ 420 million, assuming he did, since it would be the second highest total salary in a contract with the $ 430 million from Mike Trout, and Betts is the second best player in baseball. I think it is advisable for the Red Sox to reach below the tax threshold this season, but the Betts exchange should not have been the end before spring training begins. I think it's a sad day when one of the best players who have had the Red Sox has become another person's superstar. I think Jim Rice was telling the truth, and that Mookie told him the truth.

And so, with the permanent warning that it stinks that this happened, it is time for acceptance. We're going forward

I will say this about the reworked version of this agreement, compared to the original version that would have brought the Brusdar Graterol of the Twins pitcher in a three-way agreement:

I hate it a little less.

Downs, who connected 24 homers and had an OPS of .888 on two levels of minors last year at age 20, is a legitimately excellent prospect that could end up being the second base of every day of the Red Sox in a year or two. He has said that he emulates the player who bears his name, and well, that has worked quite well for Xander Bogaerts, a cheeky fan of Derek Jeter.

I'd rather take Downs (and the Wong lottery ticket) to Graterol, who already had Tommy John surgery and dealt with shoulder problems last year. It seems to me that his best scenario is the type of Dellin Betances race, although it is interesting that the Dodgers made a separate exchange to acquire it. I guess they weren't so worried about their doctors. I am sure that we will track his career from afar, with his brief and strange place in the history of the Red Sox.

I think it's revealing that the Dodgers tried their best to make this deal work by updating it to include Downs. They must have considered the first version as a total robbery. Maybe they still do. I mean, now they have Mookie Betts on their side.

But give up a year of Betts (since the Red Sox were not going to give him what he was worth) for five years of Executioner (which should be quite similar to Andrew Benintendi), an excellent prospect (Downs) and a somewhat interesting one (Wong ), plus the desired financial maneuver room, is a difficult job well done by baseball chief Chaim Bloom.

He will probably never face a more challenging decision (or, you know, mandate) in his term, and I think he did the best he could with this.

Commercial bets should not have been necessary. But the only people who matter, those who run the Red Sox, disagree. Now it is a great Red Sox in the past tense.

Is it so. And we move on.

See? I told you that we have reached acceptance.

However, it could help if the new child changed his name to Garciaparra Downs.