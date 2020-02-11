“I can't work with any actor I want. – Rowing D & # 39; Souza

Recently, in a sincere conversation with Filmfare, the director spoke about the lesson he learned in the industry, to which he said: "Your future is based on your latest success or failure. When a movie fails, it will be your fault. But, you must believe in yourself. The industry is not reliable. Listen to your heart. Trust yourself and do what you think is right. I do not feel established even now. The struggle never ends. There is a struggle at every step. Although I'm sure knowing that I can survive doing anything here, but I can't work with any actor I want to make a movie is a difficult job, the biggest challenge for a director is for the producer to approve his story and convince him to invest money in your movies. Getting the cast of Correst stars is another task. " Congratulations to you for surviving throughout Rowing!