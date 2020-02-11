Hundreds towed, many more fined after snow emergencies in twin cities – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Much of Minnesota and western Wisconsin were left with a new layer of snow this weekend. That has caused snow emergencies in several cities, including St. Paul and Minneapolis.

Unfortunately, snow emergencies are usually combined with towed vehicles.

As of this morning, the city of Minneapolis says that 497 cars were towed overnight. Another 898 vehicles obtained a ticket. In St. Paul, 365 cars were towed from 8 a.m. and 1,307 tickets were issued.

Up News Info spoke with a person who has just moved to the suburbs, Johnna Frank. She says she is still learning the rules.

"I saw a lot of cars parked there, so I thought," clearly, I'm fine "and obviously not – $ 150 later," said Frank. “I hope this never happens again. This sucks."

Remember, we are on the second day of emergency snow parking in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

In Minneapolis, that means there is no parking on the even side of the snow-free emergency routes. There is no parking on both sides of the tracks.

But it can be parked on completely clear streets and on both sides of those snow emergency route streets.

"Yes, it still stinks," said Hussam Eldin, whose car was towed from Dinkytown. "Yes, they towed my car, I think they say there is a snow emergency, but I don't see the sign of a snow emergency."

Eldin said he was going straight from the trailer lot to court to dispute the trailer.

In Minneapolis, the emergency snow towing fee is $ 138, the ticket is $ 45. In St. Paul, the towing fee is approximately $ 275 and the ticket will cost you $ 56.

Remember also shovel your sidewalks. If you do not, St. Paul and Minneapolis will issue a warning before they clarify it for you and charge you for it.

The estimated cost of the city to clean it in Minneapolis is $ 239. You can report a sidewalk without shaving Minneapolis by calling 311 or sending a text message with the word "sidewalks,quot; to 311. The number in St. Paul is 651- 266-8989