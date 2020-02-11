How to transfer the WhatsApp chat backup from iPhone to Android

The complete limitation of data transfer between two devices is due to the way in which both operating systems manage the WhatsApp backup. Apple only allows WhatsApp to back up to iCloud and Google does the same with its Google Drive.
What if? There is a way that allows users to transfer WhatsApp backups from iPhone to Android. Wondering how to do it, follow our step-by-step guide.
Before continuing with the steps, it is essential to know that when observing the complication, the process is not so easy or simple and can take a long time.
Steps to follow on iPhone
Open WhatsApp on iPhone and swipe left in the chat you want to export.
Now, tap the More button and select the Export chat option
Here choose the Mail option and enter the email ID that is linked to your Android device
Repeat the same with other chats too.
Steps to follow on Android smartphone
Access the email and download all linked files
Then remove WhatsApp and reinstall it from Google Play Store
On the Restore data screen, while configuring the application, choose the Restore option
Wait for the application to complete the restoration process and then press the Next button
Once the restoration process is complete, all chats will be available on your Android device. This is a very tedious process and if you do not want to use third-party applications or services, this is the best method to transfer the WhatsApp chat backup from iPhone to Android.