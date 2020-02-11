How to transfer the WhatsApp chat backup from iPhone to Android

%MINIFYHTML3d610c6f456e7bd38a9b0950a4076d7511% %MINIFYHTML3d610c6f456e7bd38a9b0950a4076d7512%

If you have ever wanted to switch from iPhone to Android, the most important question that is asked is how to transfer the data and make a backup between these two operating systems. Although there are legitimate solutions to transfer data such as photos, videos, contacts, notes, reminders and calendar details. But none of them offers a way to transfer WhatsApp data from iPhone to Android.

The complete limitation of data transfer between two devices is due to the way in which both operating systems manage the WhatsApp backup. Apple only allows WhatsApp to back up to iCloud and Google does the same with its Google Drive.

What if? There is a way that allows users to transfer WhatsApp backups from iPhone to Android. Wondering how to do it, follow our step-by-step guide.

Before continuing with the steps, it is essential to know that when observing the complication, the process is not so easy or simple and can take a long time.

Steps to follow on iPhone



one) Open WhatsApp on iPhone and swipe left in the chat you want to export.



two) Now, tap the More button and select the Export chat option



3) Here choose the Mail option and enter the email ID that is linked to your Android device



4) Repeat the same with other chats too.



Steps to follow on Android smartphone



one) Access the email and download all linked files



two) Then remove WhatsApp and reinstall it from Google Play Store



3) On the Restore data screen, while configuring the application, choose the Restore option



4) Wait for the application to complete the restoration process and then press the Next button



Once the restoration process is complete, all chats will be available on your Android device. This is a very tedious process and if you do not want to use third-party applications or services, this is the best method to transfer the WhatsApp chat backup from iPhone to Android.

