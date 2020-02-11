How long is Seth Jones out? Injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Columbus Blue Jackets All-Star

%MINIFYHTML22cdc1d069aa4e804464587f29011a4211% %MINIFYHTML22cdc1d069aa4e804464587f29011a4212%

We are heading towards the final stretch and the Columbus Blue Jackets will have to do most without their All-Star defender Seth Jones, who will be lost for eight to 10 weeks with a broken foot.

%MINIFYHTML22cdc1d069aa4e804464587f29011a4213% %MINIFYHTML22cdc1d069aa4e804464587f29011a4214%

General manager Jarmo Kekalainen said Tuesday that Jones underwent successful surgery after suffering a sprained ankle and suffering a fracture in the first period against the Colorado avalanche on Saturday. Jones finished the game and scored the team's only goal in the second period of the 2-1 loss and was in favor of his ankle after lighting the lamp.

%MINIFYHTML22cdc1d069aa4e804464587f29011a4215% %MINIFYHTML22cdc1d069aa4e804464587f29011a4216%

INJURIES: Connor McDavid | Mark Giordano | Shea Weber | Frederik Andersen

At the time of the announcement, the Blue Jackets had the first wild card spot with 70 points (30-17-10). Philadelphia is in the queue with 69 points in one game less and Carolina is just one step away from the Flyers with 67 points in 55 games.

The injury comes at a bad time for the Blue Jackets, but fortunately before the exchange deadline, which opens the door to look for a greater depth of the blue line due to Jones's absence.

WARNING: The following video may be too graphic for some readers.

However, now he will waste time. How long will the defense be out of the ice? Here is everything we know about Jones' injury and the latest news on when he can return to the ice for the Blue Jackets.

How long will Seth Jones be out?

The team announced Monday that Seth Jones was put on reserve injured. On Tuesday, Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said he will be lost eight to 10 weeks after a successful ankle surgery. The Blue Jackets have 25 games remaining in the season at the time of the announcement and are at the heart of the playoff race.

Jones missed his first game of the season on February 10 against Tampa Bay Lightning. He has 30 points (six goals, 24 assists) in 56 games this season.

Seth Jones injury timeline

The seventh-year defender lost his balance while crashing the net with about eight minutes remaining in the first period on Saturday against the Colorado avalanche. He finished the game with 23 minutes and 35 seconds of ice time, including almost 10 minutes in the third period of the 2-1 loss, scoring the team's only goal in the second period.

Jones sat on February 10 against Tampa Bay Lightning, his first lost game of the season.

On Tuesday, Columbus's general manager announced that Jones will lose eight to 10 weeks recovering from an ankle sprain and hair fracture surgery.