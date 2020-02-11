How long has Connor McDavid been out? Chronology of the injury, return date, latest updates on the Edmonton Oilers star

%MINIFYHTMLb79a1a23e53a989c1043aa68f0f28b4211% %MINIFYHTMLb79a1a23e53a989c1043aa68f0f28b4212%

The Edmonton Oilers were hit hard on Tuesday when GM Ken Holland broke the news that star forward Connor McDavid will miss time with a quad injury.

"It's going to be out for two or three weeks; we expect less than that," Holland told the media. "It's the left leg, totally oblivious to the injury he had this summer. The good news of having an MRI was not only that we saw the quadruple injury, but the doctors also had the opportunity to observe the injuries this summer and everything looks great."

McDavid fell on Saturday's second period against the Nashville Predators when he clashed with defender Dante Fabbro and the boards. Holland reported that he froze his knee between periods and returned to the third to finish the game. The team then announced that the 23-year-old had a hurt knee and offered a hopeful prospect that his captain could return on Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Edmonton coach Dave Tippett said after the game that McDavid told him he was fine and that, as far as he knew, "it's nothing serious."

However, now he will waste time. How long will the striker be out of the ice? Here is everything we know about McDavid's injury and the latest news on when he can return to the ice for the Oilers.

How long will Connor McDavid be out?

The Oilers general manager said Tuesday that McDavid will be out of the lineup for two or three weeks, but "expecting less than that." Originally, there was hope that No. 97 would not miss a game considering he could return to end the fight against the Predators the night he suffered the injury.

"He has a small bruise on his upper knee or something," Tippett told reporters after the game. "They looked at him between periods, he froze him and they wanted to freeze him right after the game. I asked him how he was and he said & # 39; I'm fine, I'm playing & # 39;. He came out and played. As far as I know, it's nothing serious,quot; .

Chronology of injuries of Connor McDavid

On February 8 against the Predators, McDavid was tied with Nashville defender Fabbro and hit the boards, his knee was hit. He froze his leg between periods and returned to the third. After the 3-2 victory, McDavid froze his knee again and the medical team evaluated him, according to Holland.

Then, on Sunday, Holland reported that McDavid felt better but was still stiff and "a little bloated." Monday was more of the same before the team booked an MRI that showed the injury in the quad that keeps it out of alignment.

With the team on a road trip to Florida on Wednesday, McDavid chose to go to Toronto and be close to "his team of people there and facilities,quot; where he will perform his treatments. He is expected to return to Edmonton on Monday when the team returns from the trip.

Holland assured reporters that this injury is not related to the one McDavid suffered in the final game of the 2018-19 season.