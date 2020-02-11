His dream of becoming a doctor became a nightmare and a movie

%MINIFYHTMLb5334014cde11f805d0c7d78d5bb8f6811% %MINIFYHTMLb5334014cde11f805d0c7d78d5bb8f6812%

Ballour, as manager, would supervise his treatments, intervening to perform emergency surgeries herself and making home visits for patients too sick to go to her, all the time remaining composed and human. It was also up to her to find ways to maintain the hospital as a safe haven, order fortifications above ground when necessary, and seek resources. With Ghouta besieged by government forces, the hospital survived thanks to financial help from nonprofit medical organizations, while supplies of medicines, food and milk for the children were cut and had to be smuggled, Ballour said.

Every day, Ballour and his team of doctors and nurses, mostly women, dealt with the kind of challenges that medical professionals in other parts of the world rarely face: what to prescribe for a sick and malnourished baby when there is no food ? How is surgery performed without anesthesia? How do you keep a hospital running smoothly with the deafening soundtrack of the bombings on the floor and the parents who cry below?

Ballour recalled that the hardest part was choosing which ones to help with the few resources they had. “Everyone has the same symptoms; they are all suffocating, ”she said. "But I had to choose: I will work with this child and the other will die."

“I always think about that. I feel like I'm guilty. "

Ballour, the second youngest of two brothers and three sisters, was always "stubborn." Her older sister married at the age of 13, but when Ballour entered her teens, she insisted on finishing her education and going to college.

"I wanted to do something different," he said. "Before I started studying medicine, I wanted to be an engineer."

Her family refused to support her because engineering in her eyes was a work of men. Then he changed plans, focusing on becoming a pediatrician, which seemed more acceptable to his family, he explained.

Later in her career, despite having proven herself to be an expert doctor and a strong leader, however she constantly encountered the deep limitations of being a woman in a religiously conservative society.