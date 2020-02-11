Hillary Clinton talks about Monica Lewinsky in a new video and explains why it is overwhelming for her

Hillary Clinton has decided to get raw and personal in her last interview while talking about Monica Lewinsky, the brilliant and amazing intern who had an affair with her husband, former President Bill Clinton, while in the White House.

The scandalous affair of Lewinsky and Clinton led him to be dismissed by the House of Representatives in 1998 and was finally acquitted.

The former secretary of state of Barack Obama has been making promotional rounds to boost her participation in four parts. Hillary documentary film.

While appearing in The Ellen DeGeneres showClinton said she was "emotionally exhausted,quot; when talking about Lewinsky.

The two-time 2016 presidential candidate revealed: "I said I was fine and yet, when the time came, yes, it is difficult.

Staying in my marriage was the bravest personal decision I have ever made. So, for me, to talk about it again, talk about it, so that my husband also agrees to be in the movie and ask me, he made it a bit difficult, there is no doubt about it. But you couldn't really make a movie about my life and not cover something everyone knew, because you could read about it, and everyone had an opinion about it. "

The mother of one of them went on to talk about the fact that she was often insulted for being married to a serial cheater who humiliated her publicly.

The Democrat declared: "It is fascinating because as you progress in the film, some of the women who have been my friends and who have supported me personally and in any other way, talked about how many women would be really upset because I chose to stay with me husband. And they were going to talk to these women. And many of the women would say, "I can't support her, I don't like her because she stayed with her husband."

She continued: “But then they would say,‘ OK, why is that? And people talked, and very soon they would say that it happened to my sister, that it happened to my friend, and I always said that everyone should make the best decision for you and your family. "

Clinton delved into the issue of double standards that she faced as a woman: "It was a very strange conversation because some of the same people who would say, & # 39; I could never support her & # 39 ;, would literally say in the next breath," But I love her husband, I love Bill Clinton. "Well, me too. But it was a really emotionally stressful experience to go through that again. But I have to say it, and once I saw the full four hours of the documentary, I hope to talk about this, my willingness to address all this, really help other people. ”

Hillary It will air in Hulu on March 6.



