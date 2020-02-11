Highlights of the 64th Filmfare Awards

Filmfare awards are something that all Bollywood fans expect every year. And with the 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020 just around the corner, movie lovers everywhere will be happy to discover who will take the black lady home. Moreover, this year promises to be even more special since for the first time we will organize the event in the beautiful city of Guwahati and move away from our tradition of hosting Mumbai. Then, before the big night, we decided to take a little trip on the path of memory and talk about some special memories of last year's event.

The declaration of love of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

The Bollywood couple "it,quot; Ranbir and Alia have been the subject of conversation on the eve of the city since rumors emerged of their relationship. While the two took time to go out and be open about their feelings for each other, since then they have not looked back. In addition to being two very popular stars, their ability as actors is not questioned, since they have demonstrated their talent several times on the screen in recent years. The last time this power couple managed to secure victories in their respective categories and, while accepting the prize, flaunted their mutual love.

When Alia took the stage to accept the Best Actor award in a leading role (female) for her film Raazi, the actress began to thank everyone and signed her speech with a mention of her "special,quot;. She said: "Meghna (Gulzar), for me, & # 39; Raazi & # 39; it's you, your blood and your sweat. You're my main girl Vicky (Kaushal), without you, the movie wouldn't be complete. Thank you, my mentor, Karan (Johar) for being my mentor, my father and my fashion police. Tonight, it's all about love; there, my special, I love you (pointing to Ranbir Kapoor). "

The cameras focused on Ranbir, who was seen blushing and covering his face to the delight of the audience.



Alia Bhatt said "I love you" from the stage after winning the prize, while Ranbir Kapoor smiled.

Later, when it was announced that Ranbir received the Best Actor award in a leading (male) role for his performance in Sanju, he immediately kissed his beloved Alia Bhatt, who was sitting next to him.

When Shah Rukh Khan demonstrated why he is the supreme king of romance

Our evening host, Shah Rukh Khan, took the stage last year and everyone was excited about his charm. Well, he had a pretty interesting company on stage and was joined by 2018 debutants, including Janhvi Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Malavika Mohanan, Radhika Madan and Banita Sandhu.

Performance full of power

Last year, the audience also entertained some incredible performances on stage by artists such as Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, who took the stage with Shah Rukh Khan.

The bromance of Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal continues!

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal received high praise for their performance in Sanju. The two played close friends who stood side by side when the world turned against them. Ranbir and Vicky shared a chemistry in the movie that helped make their friendship seem authentic and their characters compelling. The two even shared a kiss when it was announced that Ranbir won the Best Actor award in a lead role.

Sridevi's tribute

In 2018, we witnessed the unfortunate demise of the most emblematic personalities of Bollywood: Sridevi. The actress had won a lot of love from fans through her films and earned a special place in people's hearts. To honor his work and the personality he was, we kept a small shradhanjali attended by Sridevi's husband, Boney Kapoor, and his daughter Janhvi Kapoor.

Well, we hope you join us on 15th from Febraury and be part of all the fun in 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020. Watch this space for more information.