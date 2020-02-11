High winds knock down half a dozen large platforms on Inland Empire highways – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Windy conditions have brought down at least half a dozen large platform trucks on Inland Empire highways.

Not one, not two, but six large platforms were overturned or hit on Tuesday morning while the wind howled along highways 210, 15, and 10 from Fontana to the Jurupa and Pomona Valley.

One of the great platforms that turned to his side at approximately 10 a.m. On Monday it was left on the dirt road of Highway 15 during the night, to be recovered once the winds calm down. One of the trucks was carrying 5,000 pounds of furniture. Another turned into a particularly unfortunate place: on a transition road from Highway 15 southbound to Highway 60 eastbound that left it almost hanging on the bridge railing.

Most drivers informed the California Highway Patrol that the wind had overturned or overturned its large platforms.

No injuries were reported due to these large platform accidents.

A strong wind warning said gusts of 40 to 60 mph were forecast, with some as strong as 75 mph, throughout the Inland Empire and the interior area of ​​Orange County during the night.

The strong wind alert continues until 2 pm in the morning for the northern mountainous areas, as well as for the Inland Empire and Inland Orange County. The winds will strengthen during the night and continue until tomorrow afternoon. Be careful if you travel! 🌬️ #cawx pic.twitter.com/btt30LTfE7 – NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 11, 2020

Trucks were not the only vehicles that suffered the wind. In Yucaipa, a large tree flew and crushed a car underneath, but no one was injured.

In Pomona, it is unclear whether a large rig drilled on Highway 10 on Fairplex Drive was caused by windy conditions, but it caused a disaster for people heading to Los Angeles or seeking to enter Highway 57.