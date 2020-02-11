Here's a better look of Chris Brown's face tattoo

%MINIFYHTML72a342e379dad91071b77436e5334dc611% %MINIFYHTML72a342e379dad91071b77436e5334dc612%

Chris Brown fans were surprised today on social media when his tattoo artist exhibited some of his recent ink.

Breezy loves his art, especially in the form of a tattoo, so the new ink isn't necessarily a shock to his fans, but the buzz really wasn't about what he was tattooed on.

%MINIFYHTML72a342e379dad91071b77436e5334dc613% %MINIFYHTML72a342e379dad91071b77436e5334dc614%

Many people were surprised to see that Chris Brown got a decent-sized tattoo on his face.

%MINIFYHTML72a342e379dad91071b77436e5334dc615% %MINIFYHTML72a342e379dad91071b77436e5334dc616%

Being that Chris Brown is the head of a sneaker, the tattoo artist who signed with Breezy exclusively told us that Chris got the Air Jordan 3 tattooed because he is his favorite J. You can see Breezy's new tattoo below:

Many fans seemed distressed by Chris Brown getting drunk with his beautiful cup. Others had noticed in the photo how beautiful Breezy's nails were.

Surprisingly, the tattoo is not so new. It seems that Chris got this tattoo in August 2019. He was seen performing on stage with his tattoo on his face.

Roommates, what do you think of Chris Brown's face tattoo? And which celebrity tattoos are your favorites? Let us know!