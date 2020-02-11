Here is the complete list of players who inform the Red Sox spring training

Despite a "wild weekend,quot; for the Red Sox, the spring show season is finally here.

%MINIFYHTMLe7932f7b0578528558875459c44aace111% %MINIFYHTMLe7932f7b0578528558875459c44aace112%

Red Sox players have begun reporting to the team's spring training complex in Fort Meyers, Florida, with pitchers and receivers ready to practice on Wednesday and full training for the team scheduled for February 17. Baseball chief Chaim Bloom announced on Tuesday the list of guest players, which includes 26 guests who are not on the list and the 39 players on the list of 40 men.

Here is the complete list:

Guests not included in the list:

JUGS (11): R.J. Álvarez, Trevor Hildenberger, Tanner Houck, Brian Johnson, Mike Kickham, Robinson Leyer, Bryan Mata, Daniel McGrath, Bobby Poyner, Denyi Reyes, Domingo Tapia

COLLECTORS (4): Roldani Baldwin, Jett Bandy, Juan Centeno, Connor Wong

INFIELDERS (7): Chad De La Guerra, Jeter Downs, Marco Hernández, Tommy Joseph, Nick Longhi, Josh Ockimey, Jantzen Witte

OUTFIELDERS (4): John Andreoli, Rusney Castillo, Jarren Duran, César Neck

List of 40 men:

JUGS (22): Yoan Aybar, Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Colten Brewer, Austin Brice, Nathan Eovaldi, Matt Hall, Kyle Hart, Heath Hembree, Darwinzon Hernández, Chris Mazza, Josh Osich, Martín Pérez, Eduardo Rodríguez, Chris Sale, Mike Shawaryn, Jeffrey Springs Josh Taylor, Héctor Velázquez, Marcus Walden, Ryan Weber, Brandon Workman

CATCHERS (2): Kevin Plawecki, Christian Vázquez

INFIELDERS (10): Jonathan Arauz, Xander Bogaerts, C.J. Chatham, Michael Chavis, Bobby Dalbec, Rafael Devers, Tzu-Wei Lin, Mitch Moreland, Dustin Pedroia, José Peraza

OUTDOORS (5): Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr., J.D. Martinez, Alex Verdugo, Marcus Wilson