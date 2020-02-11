Harvey Weinstein will not testify in a rape trial as a case of defense rest

Harvey weinstein It will not take the position.

%MINIFYHTML84ffd190b83e05e6a433d690c95a38d111% %MINIFYHTML84ffd190b83e05e6a433d690c95a38d112%

On Tuesday, in the midst of the ongoing Weinstein rape trial in New York City, the disgraced Hollywood producer's defense team rested his case, and Weinstein decided not to testify and share his version of the story with the jury, which It consists of seven men and five women. In doing so, the prosecution will not have the opportunity to ask you questions.

"Weinstein can avoid testifying in the criminal trial, but he will not be granted that right in his civil trials," said the lawyer. Douglas H. Wigdor, who represents several of the alleged victims, said in a statement. "I love the day I can interrogate him and ask him to answer for the mistakes he has made against so many women."

Weinstein has been charged with five counts, two of rape, one of forced sex and two of predatory sexual assault. In 2018, he pleaded not guilty and has continuously denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.