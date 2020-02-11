Harvey Weinstein will not testify in a rape trial as a case of defense rest

MediaPunch / Shutterstock
Harvey weinstein It will not take the position.
On Tuesday, in the midst of the ongoing Weinstein rape trial in New York City, the disgraced Hollywood producer's defense team rested his case, and Weinstein decided not to testify and share his version of the story with the jury, which It consists of seven men and five women. In doing so, the prosecution will not have the opportunity to ask you questions.
"Weinstein can avoid testifying in the criminal trial, but he will not be granted that right in his civil trials," said the lawyer. Douglas H. Wigdor, who represents several of the alleged victims, said in a statement. "I love the day I can interrogate him and ask him to answer for the mistakes he has made against so many women."
Weinstein has been charged with five counts, two of rape, one of forced sex and two of predatory sexual assault. In 2018, he pleaded not guilty and has continuously denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.
The prosecution previously rested his case on February 6 after the court heard six women. During that time, while taking the position, the accuser Jessica Mann He said Weinstein has no testicles, and said he witnessed his "deformed and intersex,quot; genitals when he allegedly raped her in his hotel room in 2013.
Despite the assault, he said he "made the decision to have a relationship with him,quot;, believing that he was entering into "a real relationship with him, and that it was extremely degrading from that moment."
When asked why he had not ended their relationship, Mann said he believed Weinstein was going to "hurt my father."
The defense, meanwhile, has tried to discredit these women, claiming they were willing to participate in sexual acts.
Although the New York trial will conclude soon, Weinstein also faces four counts of sexual assault in Los Angeles, of which he has pleaded not guilty.