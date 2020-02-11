Harvey Weinstein refuses to testify at his own trial: his lawyers rest his case

On Tuesday, the Harvey Weinstein legal defense team rested their case when they told the court and the jury that the dishonored movie mogul would not take the position to testify in self-defense.

Page Six learned that Damon Cheronis told the Manhattan Supreme Court judge, James Burke, that the rest of the team and Weinstein agreed that the producer did not need to testify. Burke asked Weinstein if his lawyer's statements were correct, and he answered "yes."

Reportedly, Harvey and his team believe that the prosecution did not present an appropriate case against him, therefore no further testimony was needed. Juda Engelmayer, spokesman for Weinstein, said that Harvey had intended to tell his version of the story for a long time, but in the end, they realized that it was not necessary.

During the last four days, the defense asked seven different witnesses to poke holes in the stories made by some of the accusers. The last witness who testified in favor of Harvey was Thomas Richards Lozano, a friend of Jessica Mann.

Mr. Lozando told the jury on Tuesday that Mann seemed very kind to Weinstein on March 18, 2013, when Weinstein allegedly raped her. In addition, jurors heard the testimony of other people such as Talita Maia, another friend of Mann.

Maia states that Mann once referred to Weinstein as his "spiritual soulmate." Another witness called by the defense was Paul Feldsher, a former Miramax consultant, who wrote a text message to Weinstein claiming that if any of the women involved was his daughter, he would have "beat the crap,quot; of Weinstein.

Followers of the case know that there have been six different women who told their stories about Harvey's alleged transgressions. At this time, the 67-year-old producer faces charges of rape and predatory sexual assault.

Ad

One of which involves the aforementioned Mann, as well as Annabella Sciorra and Mimi Haleyi. Weinstein has denied all claims and claims that their relationships were always agreed.



Post views:

0 0