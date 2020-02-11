Harvey Weinstein & # 39; used Walker as an accessory & # 39 ;, prosecutors say in the rape trial while the defense rests the case

Prosecutors in the case of Harvey Weinstein have claimed that their mobility walker was being used as & # 39; support & # 39; during his rape trial in New York.

The dishonored Hollywood producer has limped to the Manhattan court every day with the walker and his entourage before parking the device behind the defense table.

His lawyers say it is necessary due to a recent back surgery, but prosecutors have argued that it seemed more an accessory set to influence the jury's sympathies.

During a discussion about Weinstein's medical condition after the jury left on Tuesday, deputy district attorney Joan Illuzi said the defense on his plan mentioned in his final argument that his physical appearance has changed significantly since the time of the alleged assaults.

"There are times when Mr. Weinstein has walked down the aisle (of the court) without the walker," Illuzi said.

It is not an accessory! Enough! & # 39; Weinstein's lawyer, Damon Cheronis, said, adding that it was & # 39; false & # 39; that the prosecution tried to say that it was so.

"You can shout all you want," said Illuzzi. & # 39; They didn't have to have the walker back there & # 39 ;.

After further disputes, Judge James Burke said it was good that Illuzzi mentioned Weinstein's physical changes, but warned: "Leave the walker out of it."

When asked when leaving court if his walker really is an accessory, Weinstein told reporters: "I will have a career with you."

Harvey Weinstein uses his walker when he arrives at the court in Manhattan for his rape trial

It came shortly after the defense rested its case with Weinstein declining to take the position.

Weinstein's lawyers relied on a few witnesses to complement their aggressive interrogation, as they intended to undermine their accusers before suspending their case on Tuesday.

As expected, Weinstein decided not to tell his own story at the risk of prosecutors criticizing him in an interrogation about the disturbing accusations that six of his accusers detailed for the Manhattan jury of seven men and five women.

He confirmed the decision in an open court after meeting behind closed doors with his lawyers for 30 minutes, while speculation revolved around that he had not yet been convinced.

After the decision, Weinstein was asked if he had been considering testifying and said: "I was, I was."

Jurors are expected to hear the defense closing arguments on Thursday followed by the indictment on Friday.

The jury's deliberations will begin on Tuesday.

Harvey Weinstein's lawyers rested his defense case on Tuesday without the tycoon taking the position

It occurs when Thomas Richards Lozano, a Hollywood agent friend of Jessica Mann, accuser of Weinstein's rape, was the last to testify as a defense witness.

Weinstein pleaded not guilty to raping Mann in a New York hotel in 2013 and sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in his apartment in 2006.

Mann accused Weinstein of raping her at the Doubletree hotel in Manhattan in March 2013. She previously testified that the rape occurred in the course of an extremely degrading relationship & # 39; with Weinstein that lasted for years.

Jessica Mann accused Weinstein of raping her at a Manhattan hotel in 2013. Previously she testified that the rape occurred in the course of an "extremely degrading,quot; relationship with Weinstein that lasted for years.

Lozano, who was at the hotel with Mann for a scheduled breakfast meeting with Weinstein, testified Tuesday that he seemed to be his "everyday self,quot; during the 45-minute meeting.

He was taken to testify when Weinstein's lawyers attempted to discredit Mann's claims about the alleged violation.

Lozano said he took Mann to New York after a friend from the entertainment industry offered him free tickets to the Broadway Wicked show, flights and a hotel for him and a friend.

In his testimony, Mann claimed that Weinstein raped her in the hotel room after surprising her by registering early. Then, he said he pretended it didn't happen because he didn't want Lozano or his friends to know about that.

Defense attorney Arthur Aidala asked Lozano if there was anything in his appearance, his clothes or his complexion that was unusual. Every time he said no.

Was there anything to indicate that Jessica Mann was in some kind of anguish? Aidala asked. Lozano said no.

He testified that at one point Mann took Lozano aside for a private conversation and asked if he agreed that she would stay another night, which meant they would not travel to Los Angeles together.

Lozano said Mann wanted to stay because "Harvey invited her to stay one more night."

In his testimony, Mann said he did it under duress and stayed at a friend's house instead of the hotel because he feared Weinstein could go looking for her again.

Thomas Richards Lozano, a Hollywood agent friend of Jessica Mann, accuser of Weinstein's rape, was the last to testify as a defense witness.

When asked to describe Mann during that conversation, Lozano said he was "normal … his everyday self."

Lozano, who gave evidence under a subpoena, said he had been friends with Mann for 10 years and that they met around 2010.

When asked if he was there to help Weinstein, Lozano said: "Not at all."

Under interrogation by Deputy District Attorney Joan Illuzzi, Richards said he had been drinking the night before breakfast and that his memory of the next day was unclear.

It occurs after Mann's ex-friend, Talita Maia, a Brazilian actress, testified on Monday that Mann showed no distress after the alleged attack.

The decision to suspend his case came one day after the defense received a boost from two witnesses, one of whom was Maia, who questioned the accounts of two of Weinstein's accusers.

Weinstein has maintained that any sexual encounter was agreed upon.

The judge is now expected to instruct the jury not to see Weinstein's decision not to testify as a sign of guilt.

Weinstein has been increasingly optimistic coming and going from the court as the trial progresses, although in front of the jury he has been sitting quietly at the defense table, eating mints, taking notes and occasionally sleeping.

Mann's former friend, Talita Maia, a Brazilian actress, testified on Monday that Mann showed no distress after the alleged attack.

Prosecutors rested their case last Thursday after jurors heard the testimony of six women accusing Weinstein of sexual assault, including Mann, Haleyi and actress Annabella Sciorra, who said Weinstein raped her at her home early The 1990s.

Weinstein's lawyers have tried to undermine women's testimony by highlighting the friendly communications the accusers had with Weinstein after the alleged attacks.

Claudia Salinas, a Mexican model and actress, took the stand on Tuesday to defend herself against the accusation of prosecutor Lauren Marie Young that she stayed out and did nothing while Weinstein sexually assaulted Young at a Beverly Hills hotel in 2013.

"It never happened," Salinas told the jury.

Young, a model, had testified last week that Salinas closed the door behind her and Weinstein when they entered the bathroom, where she alleges that he took off his clothes, grabbed her chest and masturbated.

Once he finished, Young said he found Salinas outside the bathroom and gave him an evil look before leaving as quickly as he could.

"If I had done that, I would remember," Salinas testified. "I would never close the door on anyone."

The defense began her case last Friday by calling Paul Feldsher, a friend of Sciorra who said she told him about a sexual encounter with Weinstein, but did not say it was a violation.

On Friday, jurors also listened to Elizabeth Loftus, a professor at the University of California at Irvine and a well-known memory expert who testified that memories could be distorted over time.

The jury is likely to start considering a verdict next week.

Weinstein faces life imprisonment if he is convicted of predatory sexual assault, the most serious charge against him.