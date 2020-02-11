Hailey Bieber used Atelier Versace for Oscar Vanity Fair after the party – See the stunning photos

Hailey Bieber used Atelier Versace Haute Couture in the post-Oscar party of Vanity Fair and it was simply impressive. Hailey is earning praise for the appearance that celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly created and quickly placed on top of the best dressed lists. Transparent dresses were fashionable at the Oscars and Hailey joined others in the black lace dress that featured transparent panels on the arms and chest. With a high side slit, Hailey had her legs toned on display and for footwear, she chose Jimmy Choo Max 150 suede sandals that sell for approximately $ 820. The spectacular dress is the Atelier Versace SS20 Demetra dress.

Hailey wore Tiffany jewelry and most notable were her diamond pendant earrings that perfectly matched her hairstyle and added sparkle and lighting to her face. All eyes were on Hailey at the party and fans flocked to social networks to share their comments on the sexy appearance.

Hailey posed for an artistic photo shoot while at the Vanity Fair party and that is also going viral. You can watch the video of Hailey posing for the dramatic and sophisticated session below.

Maeve Reilly shared several photos of Hailey and many people commented on how flawless her hair and makeup were. Celebrity stylist Jen Atkin combed Hailey and Mary Phillips did Hailey's makeup. You can see several complete photos of Hailey Bieber in the slide show below.

Jen Atkin shared a close photo of Hailey's hairstyle. Hailey's hair was split to the side and carefully collected under and behind the ears. The appearance was straight and straight and her blond hair had a frosted sheen that was the perfect frame for her face. Just below the length of the chin, Hailey's hair was combed with a blunt edge that had only a flipping touch.

Hailey's eyes were accentuated with a subtle cate and light eye, the naked colors would highlight her natural beauty. His skin looked moist and flawless and his eyebrows were perfectly arched.

What do you think about the look for after Hailey Bieber's Vanity Fair Oscar party?

Were you surprised that she went to the party without Justin Bieber?



