Hailey Baldwin considers Justin Bieber's lack of input for the wedding party as a sign of trust

WENN / Avalon

In the last episode of his YouTube series & # 39; Seasons & # 39 ;, the & # 39; What do you mean? & # 39; Hitmaker agrees with his wife's statement by stating that his part was "basically appeared."

Justin Bieber He had very little participation in his wedding party last year (19), leaving his wife Hailey Baldwin To organize the big event.

The Biebers celebrated the first anniversary of their wedding in court by organizing a luxurious party for family and friends at the Montage Palmetto Bluff resort in South Carolina, and on the latest episode of Justin's YouTube series, "Seasons," his girlfriend reveals that his man had very little to do with preparations.

"He is not too involved to be honest," she says. "I think he trusts my vision."

He agrees: "She was involved in almost all decision-making in regards to the wedding. I just introduced myself."

Hailey, 23, adds: "He tried the cakes, helped choose color schemes, looked at all the vision panels and said: & # 39; This looks great & # 39;".

The couple exchanged votes again in front of 154 guests, including Ed Sheeran, Kendall Jenner Y Kylie JennerY Jaden Smith.

The bride looked stunning in a mermaid dress designed by Virgil Abloh.

Meanwhile, Hailey also reveals that she and Justin delayed the wedding party for a year so they could get used to the married life.

"We wanted to move together, and we didn't think we did until we got married, so we got married legally," says Hailey in the episode, which debuted on Monday, February 10.

<br />

"Living together and living together, and sharing the space between them and continuing to learn more from each other, eliminated all the pressure from the terrifying part of getting married."