Google's chief of human resources will step aside amid growing worker activism – Latest news

Google's chief of human resources, Eileen Naughton, will set aside this year amid the growing activism of the company's employees.

"We are grateful to Eileen for everything she has done and we look forward to her next chapter on Google," Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai said Monday in a statement from The Verge.

Google has faced a lot of criticism over the past year allegedly for firing people for reporting unfair practices.

Internal activism within Google increased after reports from the company offering billionaire compensation packages to employees accused of having inappropriate sexual intercourse.

At one time, some 20,000 employees organized a strike. Later, many employees alleged that Google resorted to retaliation against those who reported problems in the workplace.

Google, however, said that during Naughton's tenure as head of human resources, the number of employees in the company grew significantly.

"In the past 13 years, Eileen has made significant contributions to the company in numerous areas, from media associations, to leading our sales and operations in the United Kingdom and Ireland, to leading our People Operations team over a period of time. of significant growth, during which more than 70,000 people began their careers at Google, "Pichai said.

It's unclear what new role Naughton will take on Google, which is based in Mountain View, California.

Naughton says he is simply giving up the role of Chief of Human Resources to be closer to his family in New York City, The Verge reported.

