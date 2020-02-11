Get to know Jade Catta-Preta from The Soup through her latest photos

Jade Catta-Preta It is ready to serve hot shots of the current moments of pop culture.

Like E! readers surely know, the legendary franchise Soup is set to return to E! on Wednesday, February 12 at 10 p.m. Since viewers will laugh along with Catta-Preta every week, we thought it was time to get to know the 35-year-old comedian a little better.

How are we going to do that? By sharing the new E! the latest photos from the social networks of personality, of course.

If you're like us, you're curious about the new face that joins the E! family. So, let the cyber bullying begin. (We're kidding, more or less!)

Still, Catta-Preta is more than excited to kick her Soup travel.

"It's our moment, it's time for a female voice,quot; SoupThe newest host previously told E! News. "It's time for someone to cure all the things that are out there and it's only time to bring it back. I think we need it."

We are definitely counting while we wait SoupThe great return.