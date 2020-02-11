Get an exclusive first look at the debut of Tyler Cameron

Tyler cameron goes scripted The runner-up of Hannah brownthe season of High school will be guest star in the episode of ABC's Valentine's Day Single parents and E! News has your first exclusive look.

Tyler will play Danny, a handsome (duh) delivery man that Angie (Leighton Meester) expect to see each week when you drop your circulars. The episode, "Chez Second Grade,quot; introduces Will (Taran killam) and Angie meet to help organize dinner between parents and students at Hilltop. There, children serve meals (which are questionable) to paying customers. Another story features Big Red (guest star Rebecca Creskoff) back in the city and Douglas (Brad Garrett) worried about how Poppy (Kimrie Lewis) will react.

In the exclusive photos, it seems that Danny appears at Hilltop's dinner. Yes, complete with roses.