Gervonta Davis pleads not guilty to Baby Mama's battery charge

Gervonta Davis pleaded not guilty to charges arising from an alleged assault on her baby, which was captured by the camera while attending a charity event.

According to court records obtained by The Blast, Gervonta's lawyer filed the statement in court, and is scheduled to appear in court on March 3.

The boxer turned himself in to the police on a charge of domestic violence after a video appeared showing that he violently grabbed his ex-girlfriend at a public event went viral.

"As a result of an ongoing investigation after being notified through social networks and the victim, on February 1, 2020, the subject in the photo above was observed beating his ex-girlfriend who has a child together. individual was then handed over to the Coral Gables police detectives assigned to the case, "reads a press release from the Coral Gables Police Department at that time.

Gervonta was arrested for a misdemeanor offense of simple assault for domestic violence. He was released hours after posting a bonus.