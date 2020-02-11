Home Entertainment Gervonta Davis pleads not guilty to Baby Mama's battery charge

Gervonta Davis pleads not guilty to Baby Mama's battery charge

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Gervonta Davis pleaded not guilty to charges arising from an alleged assault on her baby, which was captured by the camera while attending a charity event.

According to court records obtained by The Blast, Gervonta's lawyer filed the statement in court, and is scheduled to appear in court on March 3.

The boxer turned himself in to the police on a charge of domestic violence after a video appeared showing that he violently grabbed his ex-girlfriend at a public event went viral.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©