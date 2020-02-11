Gerard Butler takes out the card & # 39; Do You Who I Am & # 39; after he was denied entry to the Oscar party

%MINIFYHTML43ce2e07e373b64000d783baad9405bf11% %MINIFYHTML43ce2e07e373b64000d783baad9405bf12%

The actor of & # 39; How to train your dragon & # 39; He allegedly had a fight with a goalkeeper at a party after the Academy Awards after the entry goalkeeper rejected him.

Gerard Butler He reportedly fought with the goalkeepers at the post-Oscar party of Vanity Fair on Sunday, February 9, 2020 after enjoying "a heavy night" with friends.

According to the British newspaper The Sun, the Scottish actor attended the ceremony with his model girlfriend. Morgan Brown, and had been drinking a lot when she arrived at the party full of stars with two friends, after Morgan called her one night.

However, when the goalkeepers in the event refused to admit their friends, "Missing"The star apparently got enraged, asking," Do you not know who I am? "

A source told the publication: "I had two friends. It seemed they had a heavy night, which did them no favor with the gorillas."

After he shouted: "I am the damn King Gerard Butler," they were allowed to enter the party, but the source added: "He stumbled upon talking to strangers and complaining before begging for a brunette, whom he was chatting for a while and telling how he went to VirginIt's bash instead. "

"God knows if he got there. It seemed he was ready for bed, but he was determined to keep on celebrating."