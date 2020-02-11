Genesis Invitational selections, sleepers, betting tips

The Genesis Invitational, formerly the Genesis Open, has always been one of the best events on the PGA Tour calendar, but this year it presents perhaps the best non-important field we have seen in the last decade. Nine of the 10 best players in the world will face in Los Angeles at the Riviera Country Club this week, with Webb Simpson as the only exception. The stacked field means that we will see excellent value in direct bets once we outperform the favorites of Rory McIlroy (7.5 / 1), Justin Thomas (9/1) and Jon Rahm (10/1).

Riviera Country Club plays on a long 7,350-yard, Par-71 field that will require players to leave the tee throughout the week. The three Par 5 are all holes that can be obtained, while the Par-4 10th is one of the best Par 4 shorts in all golf. Outside the tee, players will not only have to be long, but they will also have to shape the units in both directions. The rough in Riviera is not the deepest thing we will see on the tour, but the Kikuyu grass is sticky and can lead to some brutal lies. Finally, the green resorts in Riviera can be punishing if you cut yourself, and going up and down there can be one of the most difficult of the tour.

PGA DFS: Lineup Builder | How to win

It will be very tempting to carry the longest hitters this week, but looking back on the history of this event, surprisingly we see a lot of shorter hitters who can find streets and go up and down the greens. Steve Stricker, Bill Haas and Aaron Baddeley have won here in the last 10 years, so, although the statistics outside the tee are undoubtedly important, we cannot rule out the short game.

Key statistics

Won strokes: off the tee

Beats won: around the greens

Par 4 score (450-475 yards)

Par 5 score

Betting tips by Genesis invitation, odds

Absolute bets to consider

* fees through DraftKings Sportsbook

Bubba Watson 25/1

Half the battle in golf betting is not thinking too much about obvious situations, and betting on a fit Watson in Riviera in 25/1 in the most obvious way possible. Bubba has won this event three times and comes from the end of T6 and T3 in his last two events at Torrey Pines and TPC Scottsdale. His statistics are aligned to what I'm aiming for this week: he ranks ninth in "SG: OTT,quot; and 21 in "SG: APP,quot; in the season. I was tempted to start my card with Jon Rahm or Dustin Johnson, but there is too much courage to let Bubba pass in a course in which he simply dominates.

Brooks Koepka 26/1

The second bet that I am not going to think too much this week is to bet Koepka on 26/1. While Koepka has not shown his best form since returning from a knee injury, he has shown a slow improvement in every tournament he has played in 2020. Koepka is too talented for a player to be priced more than 25/1 in any tournament, and the elite quality of this field should help to get the best out of a great tournament player like Koepka. When you look at what is required to play well here (off the tee and short game), it is easy to defend the four-time main winner.

Justin Rose 43/1

I couldn't believe my eyes when I saw Rose on the 43/1 list. While Rose hasn't shown much in 2020 yet, she shouldn't be above 30/1 in any field she plays. Rose is one of the best ball strikers in the world when he starts his game, and he published a T4 final the last time he played this event in 2017. Whether you're a Rose fan, you should look at it as one of the most valuable bets of the week considering where other players in his class, such as Patrick Cantlay (17/1), Tony Finau (22/1), Hideki Matsuyama (26/1), Jason Day (35/1), and Adam Scott (35/1 ) have a price.

Max Homa 110/1

I liked Homa a lot last week at Pebble Beach, and came to the T20 bet with a T14 demonstration. I'm going back to the California native again this week in a course that, on paper, looks even better than Pebble Beach. Homa claimed his only victory on the PGA Tour in Quail Hollow last year, which has many cross features like Riviera in terms of being demanding from the tee and features many long Par 4s. Homa is playing the most consistent golf of his career at the moment thanks to seven consecutive cuts and three consecutive finishes in the top 15.