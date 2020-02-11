Gayle King is still & # 39; Friends & # 39; with Charlie Rose despite the 27 new accusers!

The CBS talk show host Gayle King rebuked Lisa Leslie, the good friend of the late Kobe Bryant, for an alleged violation, which prosecutors decided not to prosecute.

But she's not talking about her friendship, with an accused sexual predator who worked as her co-host on CBS, Charlie Rose.

Gayle has offered all kinds of defenses for Charlie Rose, since he was accused of sexually harassing and exploiting dozens of women. And Oprha's best friend says that despite her inaccuracy towards women, she still considers him a "friend."

And Gayle has faced his friends, and has even tried to close the reports against him. In 2018, he criticized the Washington Post, which reported details of 27 additional accounts of sexual misconduct against the journalist in disgrace.

When the Washington Post came out with his report, Gayle said on the air: “When the story was first revealed, I said that Charlie was my friend. I still consider him a friend. I know that this is probably not politically correct to say at this time, but I don't believe in abandoning friends when they are depressed. "

"I don't know what else we can do to Charlie Rose, except a public flogging. He left. He won't return to CBS News," he said.

Gayle's co-representative, Norah O & # 39; Donnell, did not forgive the alleged Caucasian sexual predator on the matter.

At that time, she posted on Twitter: