Gabrielle Union introduces the world to the "loving,quot; daughter Zaya

Ladies and gentlemen, can we introduce you to a very special child?

%MINIFYHTMLb74490ce33c31aa0b00a835af464133211% %MINIFYHTMLb74490ce33c31aa0b00a835af464133212%

Tuesday afternoon Gabrielle Union took to social networks where he shared a special publication about his daughter ZayaThe decision to leave as a transgender.

"Meet Zaya," the actress and mom wrote in Twitter and Instagram. "She is compassionate, loving, intelligent and we are very proud of her. It's okay to listen, love and respect her children exactly the way they are. Love and cheer up good people."

Gabrielle also included a video of her husband Dwyane Wade enjoying a round of golf with his daughter. In the middle of the game, Zaya had a message for those who can relate to his story.

"(For those who) are afraid of being judged, I would say don't even think about it. Just be honest with yourself, because what's the point of being on this Earth if you're going to try to be someone that you are & # 39 ; It is not?" she shared "It's like you're not even living like yourself, which is the dumbest concept for me. Be honest and I really don't care what the stereotypical way of being you is."