Gabrielle Union introduces the world to the "loving,quot; daughter Zaya

Ladies and gentlemen, can we introduce you to a very special child?
Tuesday afternoon Gabrielle Union took to social networks where he shared a special publication about his daughter ZayaThe decision to leave as a transgender.
"Meet Zaya," the actress and mom wrote in Twitter and Instagram. "She is compassionate, loving, intelligent and we are very proud of her. It's okay to listen, love and respect her children exactly the way they are. Love and cheer up good people."
Gabrielle also included a video of her husband Dwyane Wade enjoying a round of golf with his daughter. In the middle of the game, Zaya had a message for those who can relate to his story.
"(For those who) are afraid of being judged, I would say don't even think about it. Just be honest with yourself, because what's the point of being on this Earth if you're going to try to be someone that you are & # 39 ; It is not?" she shared "It's like you're not even living like yourself, which is the dumbest concept for me. Be honest and I really don't care what the stereotypical way of being you is."
But what happens when people are bad?
"I know that (things) can get difficult, but I think you try hard and you are the best you can and, especially, more recently, it has become more acceptable," Zaya shared with his father. "Even in difficult times, you just have to keep going. It's worth it. I think it's worth it when you get to that point of yourself. You can look in the mirror and greet yourself."
After the video was published, many of Gabrielle's friends shared her support.
"So important. So shocking. Many children will be inspired by her and her truth." Ellen Pompeo shared in the comments section. Reese witherspoon He added: "I love this! What incredible parents you are!"
In today's Ellen DeGeneres Show, Dwyane also has the opportunity to talk about his daughter. When he discusses his decision to leave, the NBA superstar says he offered his full support.
"Now it is our job to go out and get information, to reach every relationship we have," he reminded Ellen Degeneres. "My wife approached everyone in the cast of Attitude. We're just trying to find as much information as possible to make sure we give our child the best chance of being his best. "
Gabrielle added in Twitter, "Huge, huge, THANKS to all those that I got into, friends and family who provided information, resources, love and encouragement. We are humble LGBTQ + allies with a LOT to learn and grateful for all the support. We encourage you all to consult us as necessary. Thanks again! "
