Gabrielle Union and her husband ask the cast of & # 39; Pose & # 39; for advice after his son came out as a transgender

The former judge and husband of & # 39; America & # 39; s Got Talent & # 39 ;, Dwyane Wade, revealed that they turned to the cast members of the FX show when young Zion came out as a transgender.

Dwyane Wade Y Gabrielle Union he sought the advice of the cast of the successful FX series "Attitude"when his daughter Zaya came out as a transgender.

The couple's 12-year-old daughter, formerly known as Zion, "came home and said:" Hello, I want to talk to you. I think in the future, I'm ready to live my truth. And I want to be referred to as she and she. I would love you to call me Zaya & # 39; "said the retired basketball player Ellen Degeneres in the delivery on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 of his successful talk show.

After accepting her daughter's decision to live as a woman, the star confessed: "(it was) our job as parents to hear that, give them the best possible information, give the best possible feedback," and Dwyane revealed the couple approached the cast of "Pose," about the African-American and Latin LGBTQ scene in New York City and the ballroom culture not in line with the genre in the 1980s, to get advice from his largely transgender and non-binary cast.

"That was our job to go out and get information, get to all the relationships we have," he said. "My wife approached everyone in the cast of Pose. We just tried to find as much information as we could (to) make sure we gave our son the best chance to be the best."

And he insisted that neither he nor the Breaking In star questioned Zaya's decision to leave, and added: "Once Zion came home and said," Call me Zaya, "and was ready to assume this, I looked at her and said : "You are a leader. It is our opportunity to allow you to be a voice & # 39 ;. "

"At this moment it is through us, because she is 12 years old, but eventually it will be through her."