Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's transgender daughter, Zaya, respond to negative comments

In a conversation with her father, the girl formerly known as Zion breaks her silence about the homophobic criticisms and comments she has been receiving on the Internet since last year.

Gabrielle Union Y Dwyane WadeZaya's transgender daughter spoke in the middle of the controversy about her gender. The young woman responded to criticism and sent a message to other children struggling with the same problems as her.

"[To anyone] who is afraid of being judged, I would say don't even think about it. Just be honest with yourself, because what's the point of even living on this earth if you're going to try to be someone you're not? She said. "It's like you're not even living like yourself. Be honest and you really don't care what the & # 39; stereotypical & # 39; of being you. "

"Even if people are being mean?" her father asked, to which she replied: "Yes, I know it can be difficult. Definitely. But I think you push and you are the best. Especially more recently it has become more acceptable, although obviously there are still many." of people out there who are still more in the "back in their days" mentality. But I think that even in difficult times, you have to keep going. "

The father-daughter conversation was shared by Gabrielle Union in their social networks. She proudly wrote: "Meet Zaya. She is compassionate, loving, intelligent whip and we are very proud of her. It's okay to listen, love and respect your children exactly as they are. Love and cheer up good people."

Zaya, formerly known as Zion, is Dwyane's second son with his former Siohvaughn Funches. The boy went viral in November by wearing a short top and nail polish in a family photo. He received a lot of support and bad comments on the Internet.

Dwyane officially introduced the new Zaya during an interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres show"He recalled that the boy returned home and said to him and Gabrielle:" I think in the future, I am ready to live my truth. And I want to be referred to as she and she. I would love to be called Zaya. "

The parents fully supported Zaya's decision. They even asked the members of the LGBTQ + program for advice "Attitude"to get as much information as possible about transgender people to give Zaya" the best chance to be the best of herself. "