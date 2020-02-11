G-Eazy says he's & # 39; just friend & # 39; from Megan Thee Stallion!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

G-Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion almost broke the Internet last week after they posted a video of G-Eazy biting and sucking Meg's face as she wrapped her long legs around him.

People were not happy with the possible union, and two days after the viral incident, Meg connected online to confirm that he was not sleeping with him.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here