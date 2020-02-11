G-Eazy says he's & # 39; just friend & # 39; from Megan Thee Stallion!

G-Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion almost broke the Internet last week after they posted a video of G-Eazy biting and sucking Meg's face as she wrapped her long legs around him.

People were not happy with the possible union, and two days after the viral incident, Meg connected online to confirm that he was not sleeping with him.

Now G-Eazy also states that the couple are "just friends."

"We're just friends," G-Eazy, 30, told reporters at the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards in Los Angeles, according to People.

Almost at the same time, he released a new song, "Still Be Friends," where he rapped:

"I know you don't do one night, so I'm the closest thing / How can we f * ck and remain friends? And if you ever fucked a friend / I would be the closest, so I can however, we remain friends ? "

G-Eazy then says: "Backdoor to Oracle, fuck, I'm home / King of the Bay, getting a dome on my throne, oh / Rough diamond, uncut gems / She's not my girlfriend, we're just friends,quot; .

So, was everything just promotional for your new single? Did G-Eazy use Meg as an accessory?