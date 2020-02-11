G-Eazy caught kissing the Hungarian model after clarifying Segan Megan Thee's relationship

WENN / Instagram / Instar

The rapper & # 39; I Mean It & # 39; It is seen in a photo grabbing Livia Pillmann's hair and planting a kiss on the cheek at the Oscar party of the Elton John Foundation for AIDS.

It seems that G-Eazy has a new girlfriend, and is not Megan Thee Stallion. Days after he turned on the Internet with a video of him curled up with the female master of ceremonies, the rapper "I Mean It" was captured by the camera and fell in love with the Hungarian model Livia Pillmann in the Elton John Oscar party of the AIDS Foundation at the weekend.

HollywoodLife.com obtained a couple of photos of the rumored lovebirds during the annual party. In one image, Eazy pressed her hand to the lower part of Livia's back before grabbing her brown hair and planting an affectionate kiss on her cheek. They combined with the color at the event, with Livia wearing a bright red suit and her hair was loose. Meanwhile, the rapper drew attention with his bright pink suit.

During the same event, Eazy also addressed the current state of his relationship with Megan after the viral video. Speaking to PEOPLE, rapper "No Limit" insisted that their relationship is purely platonic in saying: "We are only friends."

The rumors of romance between Eazy and Megan emerged after they were seen approaching each other at a pre-Super Bowl party. He got hot when the first posted on Instagram Stories a smoking video of him sucking Hot Girl Summer's face and rubbing her thighs. He then uploaded a photo of Megan along with several blue-hearted emoticons in the caption.

Megan then turned to Twitter to clarify romantic speculation, ignoring social media jokes about unexpected pairing. "Lol, it's fine, now everyone has jokes, but I'm not fucking G Eazy," he wrote on the site of the blue bird. When a fan asked her why Eazy had been "removing her makeup" from her face in the video, she replied jokingly: "She likes Fenty," referring to RihannaThe Fenty Beauty line.