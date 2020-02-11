Future finally confesses to having slept with this Instagram model and is now dragging her to court for causing emotional distress after she threw this humiliating bomb on him

According to recent reports, rapper Future is taking legal action against the alleged mother of one of his children, Eliza Reign, who has apparently been sharing intimate details of the celebrity's private life.

It seems that the hip-hop star has finally had enough with Reign and is dragging her to court for invasion of privacy and intentionally inflicting emotional distress.

The interpreter of "Life is good,quot; confessed for the first time that she had sex with her, since she said she only cared to become famous and achieve her goal, according to reports, she was talking about things she learned during the "private consensus,quot; . sexual activity "they did together.

Future, whose real name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, admitted that he was involved in an intimate relationship with Reign for two years until he allegedly began harassing him upon learning he was expecting a child.

The rapper claimed that Reign began calling him repeatedly until he finally changed his phone number to escape her.

However, Reign apparently took a new approach to intimidate his former lover, when he began marketing T-shirts with the "1-800-Deadbeat,quot; written on them, and wrote about Future on social media.

Future also claimed that Reign should not have talked about the performance of her room during her interview with Rah Ali when she evaluated her abilities as "good enough to survive."

In addition, the rapper stated that as a result of Reign's actions against him, he now suffered "shame, humiliation and hurt feelings," and the purpose of his lawsuit was to legally prevent Reign from openly sharing details about him. the public.

One person had this reaction: “He is being mean so that she can be mean again. Well, whatever you have to take the exam, "I know very well, and well, he doesn't pay the child support he has."

Another commentator said: “If even you know that, surely this woman here knew it, then why proceed to have a child with someone like that and then complain when the behavior remains the same? Make it make sense. 🤷🏽‍♀️ "

This follower said: "I love you so much, sister! You are a beautiful black woman who has the gift of creating life, but you are making it too easy for people to represent you bitter or say," I see why he did not love his baby "Just relax and enjoy your gift of God even if you are enjoying it alone."

A fourth comment said: “How will you tell this woman how she feels? This man openly rejects his son publicly. U & her are two different women, so how you would act is not how you are supposed to do it or how you would next. In time it will calm down when I get over it. "

The future has a lot to deal with.



