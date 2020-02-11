Frosty conditions trigger Denver subway accidents on roads

According to state transportation authorities, authorities have closed several lanes on Denver roads causing heavy traffic backups after vehicle crashes on icy or snowy roads during Tuesday's morning trip.

Speeds during the Tuesday morning trip have been very slow due to snow and ice conditions.

Denver police sent a message at 6 a.m. warning travelers that snowfall at night has left icy and snow-covered roads in some areas.

"Be sure to allow some extra time this (morning) to get where you are going and avoid a catastrophe by allowing that extra stopping distance. It's a good sense," said a Denver police tweet at 6 a.m.

Good Morning, #Denver – Snowfall at night has left the roads wet and covered with snow / ice in some areas. Be sure to allow a little more time this morning to get where you're going and avoid a catastrophe by allowing you that extra stopping distance, it's a good sense. pic.twitter.com/TCVZcgodSR – Denver Police Department (@DenverPolice) February 11, 2020

Several accidents are causing significant delays on major Denver highways.

A semi-trailer with blades is blocking all traffic lanes north on Interstate 25 at Exit 59 or Butte Road, according to a tweet from 6:07 a.m. from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The right lanes of Interstate 70 westbound closed between Federal and Lowell boulevards after an accident Tuesday morning, a CDOT tweet said.

I-70 WB: Crash between exit 272 – US 287; Federal Boulevard and exit 271B – Lowell Boulevard. Right lanes blocked due to a crash. https://t.co/0SHqGGAGma – CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 11, 2020

An accident on the westbound C-470 on Wadsworth Boulevard temporarily caused the left lanes of traffic to close, according to a 6:15 a.m. CDOT tweet. All lanes have been reopened.

C-470 WB: Shock in CO 121; Wadsworth Blvd. Left lanes blocked due to an accident https://t.co/XjWNJdQgUl – CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 11, 2020

