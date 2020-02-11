Frontier Airlines will begin seasonal service between Boston and Philadelphia

Frontier Airlines is expanding its service at Philadelphia International Airport this spring by adding non-stop seasonal routes between three US cities, including Boston, the airline recently announced.

The Denver-based low-fare airline is adding routes between Philadelphia and Boston, Chicago and Los Angeles.

"Frontier will now offer the only ultra-low-cost nonstop flights to Boston and Chicago from (Philadelphia International Airport) and daily flights to Los Angeles," said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercials for Frontier Airlines, in a press release.

The service between Boston and Philadelphia begins on May 1 and will operate daily, according to the airline. The cost of airfare from Boston to Philadelphia during the first week of service is as low as $ 115 round trip, available mid-week, as of the publication of this article.

"In the past two years, Frontier has added or increased the non-stop service seasonally and throughout the year from (Philadelphia International Airport) to popular destinations for both tourists and business travelers," said Chellie Cameron, CEO of the International Airport from Philadelphia in a press release. “We are excited that Frontier continues this trend by adding flights from Los Angeles, Chicago and Boston to its schedule (from the Philadelphia International Airport). Passengers, businesses and our regional economy benefit when our partner airlines offer more flights to more cities. "

When the new routes begin, Frontier will offer a total of 24 nonstop options from Philadelphia, according to the airline.