French court fines Vice President of Equatorial Guinea with 30 million euros | News

Teodorin Obiang, son of the president of Equatorial Guinea and vice president of the country, received a fine of 30 million euros ($ 32.9m) by a court in Paris for embezzlement of public funds.

The court also gave Obiang, 50, a suspended prison period and ordered the confiscation of his property on Monday.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLf4da0b91a10186c97651d631ec8060bb11% %MINIFYHTMLf4da0b91a10186c97651d631ec8060bb12%

Obiang was convicted in 2017 of looting the state coffers of his country to finance a jet-set lifestyle in Europe.

At that time, he received a three-year prison sentence and a fine of 30 million euros, both suspended.

Obiang, son of Theodore Obiang Nguema, who is the oldest president in Africa, challenged that penalty only for the Paris Court of Appeals to return a more severe sentence on Monday by eliminating the suspended provision of the fine.

He confirmed his conviction for a series of laundering charges, related to the embezzlement of public funds, the misuse of corporate assets and the abuse of trust, and confirmed the order of the lower court to confiscate his illegal assets.

Obiang, fond of fast cars and memories of Michael Jackson, was not in court for the ruling, since he had not attended his initial trial.

Prosecutors estimate that he washed 150 million euros ($ 163.6 million) in embezzled funds in France.

The 50-year-old man owns a six-story apartment, 107 millions of euros ($ 116.7m) mansion in an exclusive part of Paris, complete with a hammam, a disco and gold-plated faucets.

In September, Switzerland auctioned a collection of luxury cars seized by Teodorin Obiang authorities (Denis Balibouse / Reuters)

When the researchers raided the house for the first time, they hired trucks to transport a fleet of Bugattis, Ferraris, a Rolls-Royce Phantom and other cars as evidence.

The fate of his residence, which was also seized by the French authorities, remains unclear after Monday's ruling, as Obiang's lawyers filed an appeal with the International Court of Justice to claim that the property should have the same protections than other diplomatic buildings.

A hearing is scheduled in The Hague next week.

Obiang has said that his money comes from legitimate sources. His lawyers accused France during his trial of "meddling in the affairs of a sovereign state." Relations between the two nations have been tense on the case.

"It's another step in a legal marathon," said William Bourdon, a lawyer for one of the NGOs that initiated the case, Transparency International, on Monday's ruling.

"It is a strong and powerful signal for those who believe that a culture of impunity is the indispensable means to organize and maintain a system of depredation of public resources in Africa or elsewhere."

Obiang could still present a final challenge to the Cour de Cassation, the highest court of appeals in France for criminal cases.

He was minister of agriculture and forestry before being promoted by his father, who has ruled the oil-rich country for 40 years, to vice president, which placed him in pole position to assume leadership one day.

The only Spanish-speaking nation in Africa, Equatorial Guinea is the third largest oil producer on the continent, but more than half of its 1.2 million inhabitants live below the poverty line.

Human rights groups regularly accuse him of corruption, repressive laws, extrajudicial executions and torture.

Obiang Nguema overthrew his uncle Francisco Macías Nguema in a bloody coup in August 1979 and became president a few months later.

Since then he has seen at least half a dozen murders or coup attempts. According to reports, the last one, in December 2017, involved a group of men from Chad, Central African Republic and Sudan.