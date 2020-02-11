Four men arrested for murder of journalist from Northern Ireland | UK news

%MINIFYHTMLbcfedfb064501f4e51a39593e7b9e34d11% %MINIFYHTMLbcfedfb064501f4e51a39593e7b9e34d12%

Northern Ireland police arrested four men on Tuesday as part of an investigation into the murder of journalist Lyra McKee, whose murder caused outrage in the province, where a peace agreement in 1998 ended three decades of sectarian violence.

The men, 20, 27, 29 and 52, were arrested in Londonderry under the Terrorism Act for the shooting in April 2019 that was claimed by Irish nationalist fighters opposed to the Good Friday peace agreement.

The New IRA, one of the few groups that oppose the peace agreement, said one of its members shot dead the 29-year-old reporter in Londonderry when they opened fire in the direction of the police during a riot that McKee was watching.

His death was condemned at that time by nationalist Irish Catholic unionist politicians and pro-British Protestants.

The then Prime Minister Theresa May described the attack as "shocking and truly pointless."

"I have always believed that some people within the community know what happened and who was involved," Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said in a statement after Tuesday's arrests.

Murphy said he understood that people might be afraid to talk to the police, but he promised people that they will submit "anonymity for the purpose of this investigation," and requested any filming of the incident on the mobile phone.

McKee, who was named a young Sky News journalist of the year in 2006, was writing a book about the disappearance of young people during the violence in Northern Ireland that largely ended with the 1998 agreement.

He had also written about his struggles growing gay in the British province.