Former Sudan ruler could face war crimes trial, says official

NAIROBI, Kenya – A member of the Sudan government council on Tuesday raised expectations that the country's strongman, Omar al-Bashir, will be sent to trial on charges of war crimes to the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

Mohammed Hassan Eltaish, a civil member of the Sudan government council, announced Tuesday that the council had reached an agreement "to hand over those facing arrest in the International Criminal Court."

But he did not name Mr. al-Bashir, nor did he give any timeline for such extradition. The previous pronouncements of the new leaders of Sudan have not yet shown results.

An official of the International Criminal Court said Tuesday that the court had not received any communication about a delivery from the government of Sudan, and that there were no negotiations at this time. The court made no public statement, and the official spoke on condition of anonymity.