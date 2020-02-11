Former Sudan ruler could face war crimes trial, says official

This is a developing story. Please check the updates.
NAIROBI, Kenya – A member of the Sudan government council on Tuesday raised expectations that the country's strongman, Omar al-Bashir, will be sent to trial on charges of war crimes to the International Criminal Court in The Hague.
Mohammed Hassan Eltaish, a civil member of the Sudan government council, announced Tuesday that the council had reached an agreement "to hand over those facing arrest in the International Criminal Court."
But he did not name Mr. al-Bashir, nor did he give any timeline for such extradition. The previous pronouncements of the new leaders of Sudan have not yet shown results.
An official of the International Criminal Court said Tuesday that the court had not received any communication about a delivery from the government of Sudan, and that there were no negotiations at this time. The court made no public statement, and the official spoke on condition of anonymity.
The former president of Sudan, Mr. al-Bashir ruled the country with iron control for three decades before he was expelled from power in April last year by military officials after months of street demonstrations. He was jailed and a civil and military council took control of the government.
He has been wanted by the court since 2009 for atrocities in the disturbing western region of Darfur, where 300,000 people were killed and some 2.7 million displaced, as of 2003.
The council has been divided, analysts say, between its civil and military wings. Some of the military officers of the council had been close allies of Mr. al-Bashir and were involved in the repression in Darfur.
Council representatives have recently been in talks with rebel groups in Darfur to end the long-standing conflict in that region. Mr. Eltaish spoke after leaving the talks in Juba, South Sudan.
"We cannot offer justice until we use it to heal wounds." Mr. Eltaish said. "We definitely cannot escape the fact that there are crimes against humanity and war crimes committed against innocent people in Darfur and other regions."
In December, Mr. al-Bashir was sentenced to two years of detention for corruption, possession of foreign exchange and illegal gifts. He was also charged in connection with the death of protesters last year during the demonstrations that led to his dismissal.
The government said in December that it will investigate the atrocities committed by Mr. al-Bashir in Darfur.
Abdi Latif Dahir reported from Nairobi and Declan Walsh from Cairo. Marlise Simons contributed reporting.