Former English prostitute Rob Webber will retire at the end of the season | Rugby Union News

Former England

Professional rugby at the end of this season.

Sale's 33-year-old striker won 16 England matches, which included three appearances in the 2015 World Cup.

He began his professional career at Leeds, then played for Wasps and Bath before joining his current club in 2016.

"The time has come to hang my game boots at the end of the 2019-20 Gallagher Premiership season," Webber said in a statement released by Sale.

"It has been an incredible journey in the last 16 years.

"The memories I created will always remain with me, but now I feel it is time to look for other opportunities within the game."

"My clubs – Leeds, Wasps, Bath and currently Sale Sharks – have been brilliant places to go to work every day.

"The opportunity to play for my country, travel the world and participate in a World Cup are highlights of my career and achievements that I will always appreciate."

Sale rugby director Steve Diamond said: "It's a shame to see Rob leave the club earlier than expected."

"I tried my best to keep Rob in the club during the last year of his contract, but it was clear that he had made a decision, and as a club we wanted to support his decision to seek other opportunities within the game."

"In my opinion, Rob has shown the best form of his career while he was in Sale, and we are unfortunate to have lost such an experienced player at the end of the season."

"I have no doubt that the skill set he has shown both on and off the field in Sale, along with the experience he has in the modern game, will keep him in a good position while seeking to transfer to a role outside the field."