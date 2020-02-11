– A bad game against the Houston Astros in 2017 cost relief pitcher Mike Bolsinger his career.

Bolsinger, who pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays, is now suing the Astros claiming that his poster stealing scheme is the reason why his career was truncated after an August 2017 game in which he gave up four runs against the planets.

Earlier this year, it was discovered that the Astros illegally created a system that decoded and communicated the launch signals of opposing teams during their 2017 championship season.

The lawsuit filed Monday says that Bolsinger is seeking two forms of damages. The first is the consequential and general damage that Bolsinger says he suffered and continues to suffer as a result of the Astros "interfering and damaging his career," the lawsuit says.

The second form of damage includes restitution in the way the Astros return their postseason bonuses upon winning the 2017 World Series. The bonuses are approximately $ 31 million and Bolsinger wants the money to go to "charitable causes focused on improving the Children's life "in Los Angeles and a fund for retired professional baseball players who need financial assistance.

Bolsinger was the starting pitcher at the University of Arkansas for three years before being selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2010.

He was then a starting pitcher in the minor leagues for four years, according to the lawsuit.

After being summoned by the minors to the major leagues several times and playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Bolsinger was switched to the Toronto Blue Jays, where he became a relief pitcher.

Bolsinger was summoned during the Blue Jays game against the Astros on August 4, 2017, after his team's previous pitchers gave up several races, according to the lawsuit. He gave up four races while pitching and "was fired immediately and cut off from the team to never return to the majors again."

The Blue Jays finally lost to Astros 16-7.

"For an official MLB pitcher like the Claimant, a disastrous entry, such as the one that took place in Houston on August 4, could and turned out to be the death sentence for the Claimant's career in the MLB," the lawsuit said. .

"Due to the entrance against the Houston Astros, plaintiff Bolsinger was no longer seen as a successful relief pitcher who could be trusted in this role and was not chosen by the Blue Jays for the following year."

Bolsinger went on to play baseball in Japan, says the lawsuit, where he was considered one of the best pitchers in 2018.

